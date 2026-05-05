NETC Celebrates the 2025 Sailor of the Year

Photo By Austen McClain | Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), presents Navy Diver 1st Class Mark Powell, assigned to Naval Diving and Salvage Training Center Panama City, with the Sailor of the Year plaque during the NETC Sailor of the Year ceremony onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, in Pensacola, Fla., May 7, 2026. NETC's mission is to recruit, train and deliver those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational and battle-ready warfighters. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Austen Hunter McClain) see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) announced its Sailor of the Year during a ceremony held at the National Naval Aviation Museum onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, recognizing the best Sailor from across the entire NETC domain.

Navy Diver 1st Class Mark Powell, assigned to Naval Diving and Salvage Training Center, was selected as the NETC domain Sailor of the Year for fiscal year 2025 — an honor that reflects the highest standard of leadership, professionalism, and dedication within one of the Navy's largest shore command.

The award was presented by Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander of NETC, and Master Chief Petty Officer Ben Hodges, force master chief petty officer of NETC. The selection followed a rigorous week of interviews and evaluation boards conducted by a panel of senior leaders, designed to identify the Sailor best equipped to lead, inspire, and develop fellow Sailors across the command.

“Out of 4,585 First Class Petty Officers across our learning centers and education sites, you have been named as the best,” said Huffman when addressing the finalists. “Not the best on a given day. Not the best when conditions were easy. The best -- consistently, purposefully, and with impact that has been felt by the people around you and the mission you serve. Each of you have earned this – and you, your commands and your loved ones should be proud.”

Powell stood out by leading 10 instructors through more than 2,000 hours of high-risk training, producing 158 highly qualified officer and enlisted divers for the fleet, and achieved 100% Diving Warfare Specialist qualifications across his team.

He also supervised 184 personnel through 210 complex, high-risk dives while overseeing facility upgrades, making a measurable and lasting impact at his command and beyond.

“It’s a huge honor. It represents all the time and the effort that not only I put in, but my command put in to support me and get me to where I am,” said Powell. “The biggest thanks needs to go to my family, my wife and two sons supporting me. Without them I would not have been able to do this.”

The road to this recognition was highly competitive. On May 4th, NETC welcomed four outstanding finalists — Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Bobby Bailey, Surface Warfare Engineer Schools Command; Naval Aircrewman-Helicopter 1st Class Jeffrey Jorgensen, Naval Air Technical Training Center; Navy Diver 1st Class Mark Powell, Naval Diving and Salvage Training Center; and Sonar Technician Submarine 1st Class Justin Gore, Trident Training Facility.

Each candidate had distinguished themselves through exceptional leadership, professional excellence, and a demonstrated commitment to their Sailors and communities. Their week at NASP included command tours and events leading up to the announcement ceremony.

NETC accounts for nearly 87 percent of total naval training, encompassing roughly 33,000 trainees and 24,000 staff across 264 subordinate activities and 251 training sites worldwide.

Being named NETC's Sailor of the Year among such a vast and accomplished force is a testament to Powell's extraordinary service and character.

NETC's mission is to recruit, train, and deliver those who serve our nation — transforming civilians into highly skilled, combat-ready warfighters.