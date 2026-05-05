'This month has been all about you' Ceremony caps military child month

Photo By Robert Timmons | C.C. Pinckney Elementary School sixth graders Dylan Harold and Charlotte Jackson...... read more read more Photo By Robert Timmons | C.C. Pinckney Elementary School sixth graders Dylan Harold and Charlotte Jackson (along with other students) raise their hands during a ceremony honoring the end of the Month of the Military Child. Brian Perry, superintendent of the Department of War Education Activity South Carolina - Fort Stewart community, told the students ‘Your story matters.’ see less | View Image Page

“This month has been all about you, and you deserve it,” said Dr. Taminika Shadd, principal of C.C. Pinckney Elementary School to her students at an assembly celebrating the end of the Month of the Military Child.



The month was highlighted by many events across post and at Department of War Education Activity schools on post recognizing the efforts of military children. MOMC events at the school included a Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics Day; an activity day where they got to interact with Soldiers; and a lunch on the lawn were they ate lunch with their parents.



“All month long we shared stories, wore purple ... and recognize something important – that military kids serve too,” said Brian Perry, superintendent of DOWEA’s South Carolina-Fort Stewart community.



The month-long celebration was first held in 1986 to recognize the role children play in military families.



“Since that time, every April, schools and communities around the world pause to say, ‘We see you, we appreciate you and we celebrate you,’” Perry said. “The truth is military children deserve to be celebrated, not just in April, but all year long.”



Military children face many obstacles uniquely attributed to being in a military family. They are often uprooted after only a few years in one place only to face uncertainty in their new surroundings.



“Moving can be hard,” Perry said. “Starting at a new school takes courage. Walking into a classroom where you don’t know anyone yet, sitting down at the desk and introducing yourself takes bravery.”



These experiences help military-connect children to be understanding of others.



“You know how to include others because you understand what it feels like to be the new kid,” Perry said. “That is a special kind of strength.”



Shadd echoed Perry’s sentiments and called on her students to reach out to others.



“I want to encourage you to continue to support one another” said Shadd, who leads one of two elementary schools on the installation. “How you do that is to be a good friend when someone new comes to school. Remember, they’ve probably been to several schools in the same year, just like you.



“Be a good friend to them. If they are playing alone, go and invite them to play with you and your friends … When someone looks uncomfortable, try to make them feel comfortable. Be there for one another the way you want someone to be there for you.”



A color guard from Moncrief Army Health Clinic presented colors at the event, while second grade teacher Paula Favor sang the National Anthem.



Perry called on the children to be resilient and gave them a few words of advice.



“Here’s what’s important to remember: Your story matters, whether your story includes traveling the world, making new friends, learning new languages, eating crawfish in Louisiana, or building a new home here at C.C. Pinckney. Each experience has helped shape who you are today.”