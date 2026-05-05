NMCSD Director Honored with 2026 AHA Federal Health Care Executive Award for Excellence

Courtesy Photo | WASHINGTON — Capt. Elizabeth Adriano (left), director of Naval Medical Center San Diego, receives the 2026 Federal Health Care Executive Award for Excellence from Dr. Marc Boom (right), American Hospital Association (AHA) board chair, during the AHA Annual Membership Meeting in Washington, D.C., April 20, 2026. Adriano was recognized for her transformative leadership and significant contributions to the military health system, including the expansion of the Virtual Medical Operations Center. The mission of NMCSD is to optimize health and enhance readiness. NMCSD employs more than 5,500 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore. (Photo courtesy of the American Hospital Association / Released) see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO — Capt. Elizabeth Adriano, director of Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD), has been honored by the American Hospital Association (AHA) with the 2026 Federal Health Care Executive Award for Excellence.

The award, announced on April 17, recognizes uniformed and non-uniformed federal health care executives who have distinguished themselves through significant and sustained achievements that contribute to the mission of the federal health system.

Adriano was selected for her transformative leadership, which has led to significant improvements in patient care, substantial cost savings, and a strengthened image of the military health system.

"Receiving this award is a tremendous honor, but it is truly a reflection of the dedication and innovative spirit of our entire team here at NMCSD," said Adriano. "Every day, our staff works tirelessly to push the boundaries of military medicine and ensure our warfighters and their families receive the highest quality of care. This recognition belongs to all of them for their relentless commitment to our mission."

Among her most notable accomplishments is spearheading the expansion of the Virtual Medical Operations Center to 26 military treatment facilities. Her vision for a joint tele-critical health capability has empowered smaller facilities to deliver advanced care, minimizing the need for outside transfers, enhancing 24/7 tele-critical care support, and improving access to specialized medical services.

Additionally, Adriano championed the development and implementation of the Maxillofacial Restoration Program. This groundbreaking initiative spans nine clinical pathways, integrating specialized services and leveraging telehealth and 3D printing to prioritize restoring the entirety of a patient's health and function. Under her guidance, the program has substantially reduced hospital lengths of stay and the need for post-operative pain medication, while dramatically improving return-to-duty rates.

“Our federal health systems have contributed substantially to advancing care to better serve patients across both the federal and private sectors,” said Rick Pollack, AHA president and CEO. “We are honored to recognize... Captain Elizabeth Adriano for [her] selfless leadership and devoted service to [her] patients and communities.”

The mission of NMCSD is to optimize health and enhance readiness. NMCSD employs more than 5,500 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore.