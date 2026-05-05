U.S. Soldiers from the 1st Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment assemble and tests drones

Photo By Pfc. Luis Torres | U.S. Soldier assigned to 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, attaches a rotor blade to a Parrot Drone near Bemowo Piskie, Poland, May 4, 2026. From April 27 to May 31, 2026, U.S. and Allied forces will exercise the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO) Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative, demonstrating NATO’s ability to fight and win on the modern battlefield. Nearly 15,000 troops from eleven nations will train across the High North, Baltic region, and Poland. They will execute rapid maneuvers, air defense, counter-drone operations, and cyber defense to validate NATO’s regional defense plans in real time. This series of linked exercises includes Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response. The exercises turn investment into capability. Soldiers integrate unmanned systems such as AI-enabled command and control and live data networks to move, decide, and fight more effectively across all domains. Sword 26 demonstrates how U.S. Army Europe and Africa drives transformation at scale while strengthening deterrence. Together with our allies, we are building a unified, lethal force ready to defend NATO territory and respond to any threat. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Luis Daniel Torres) see less | View Image Page

Pemowo Piskie, Poland – U.S. Soldiers with the 1st Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, assemble and test unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) during a field training exercise, on May 4, 2026, in support of Exercise Saber Strike.

The training exercise is part of a culminating event from April 27 to May 31, 2026, where U.S. and Allied forces will exercise the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO) Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative, demonstrating NATO’s ability to fight and win on the modern battlefield, in an effort to simulate real world operations and challenges for the units to validate their training.

“There's conflict all around the world, and month by month, it’s constantly changing. ,” said U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Tabias Kohl, a UAS squad leader with 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment. Kohl continued saying “There's conflict and with that there’s constant innovation happening. New counters to them, and innovations that negate those counters.”

"It's important we’re in Poland training, we're right next to the type of a training environment where all these drone conflicts are happening and training with these systems,” said U.S. Army Pfc. Bryan Martinez, assigned to 1st Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment. “There's opportunities to practice and train in places that we're not really familiar with,” he added, referring to how drones affect him and his team members. "Giving us new doors in tactical planning, and the opportunity to work on electrical skills and troubleshooting.”

The exercise is designed to turn investment into capability by having Soldiers integrate unmanned systems into their operations. Using technologies like AI command and control, UAS, and live data networks to move, decide, and fight more effectively across all domains.

“Being in Poland proves that we can mobilize quickly and then effectively utilize our drones.” Kohl added, “I know this is the future of warfare, right here and now, and we’re gonna adapt to avoid the consequences of not doing so.”