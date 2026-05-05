Utah’s “Triple Deuce” Celebrates 100 Years of Service, Stories, and Serving the Guns

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Nathan Baker | Utah Army National Guard 1st Sgt. Thomas Lamb, Btry C, 2-222 Field Artillery, presents a bouquet to Gunnery Sgt. (ret) Frank Sweeting, a Korean War veteran, to lay at the Korean War Memorial celebrating the Battle of Gapyeong at Cedar City, Utah, May 2, 2026. This event honors the 100th Anniversary of the formation of the 2-222 Field Artillery Regiment (“Triple Deuce”), and commemorates the 75th Anniversary of the extraordinary courage and unlikely survival of southern Utah’s 213th Field Artillery Battalion during the Battle of Gapyeong. It also celebrates the 20th anniversary of the deployment to Ar Ramadi, Iraq reminding the community that the freedoms they enjoy today are the result of ordinary individuals who answered the call under extraordinary circumstances and that the values of courage, unity, and faith continue to define military service across time. (Utah National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nathan Baker) see less | View Image Page

CEDAR CITY, Utah — In a grassy field on the eastern edge of Cedar City, a 75mm howitzer fired three times as a sign of respect to honor those Soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice. While the volleys recognized the fallen, the theme of the day was remembrance and camaraderie that marked a series of historic milestones while renewing bonds forged in combat across decades of service.

Soldiers of the "Triple Deuce" Field Artillery Regiment (2-222nd), veterans, and community members gathered to celebrate and commemorate several milestone anniversaries, beginning with the 100th Anniversary of the formation of the unit’s storied history and their legacy of service, courage, and honor.

Known as the “Miracle of Gapyeong,” 2026 also marks the 75th Anniversary of extraordinary courage and unlikely survival of unit members during a key battle of the Korean War. Although decades apart, the battle of Ar Ramadi was also recognized as attendees honored its 20th Anniversary coinciding with the 15th Anniversary of the unit's deployment to Baghdad, Iraq.

The “Triple Deuce” has proud roots that reach back to the Mormon Battalion and the Nauvoo Legion. The unit has fought with courage and distinction in every major war since the First World War with a consistent motto to “Serve the Guns Unshrinkingly.”

During the invocation, Chaplain Brent Black highlighted the sacrifice and commitment of those Soldiers who have come before. “We truly stand on the shoulders of giants and of the men and women who have gone before us,” he said.

One of the most defining moments in the unit’s history remains the Battle of Gapyeong during the Korean War. On the night of May 26, 1951, Soldiers of the 213th Field Artillery (a former designation for the unit) were attacked by roughly 4,000 North Korean and Chinese troops. Outnumbered 16-1, Soldiers of the 213th remained vigilant and fought to preserve their foothold. The brave artillerymen from Utah defeated the Chinese and North Koreans without any loss of life, greatly assisting the U.S. efforts in the conflict.

“It remains one of the most astonishing outcomes in military history,” said Steve Nelson, who spoke at the ceremony. “We remember not just their survival, but their unity, discipline and faith in the face of impossible odds.” Maj. Jared Hansen recounted the history of that day, “Outnumbered and under pressure through the night, they held their ground against thousands—without losing a single soldier.”

To reflect on the service members that were lost during the Korean War, United States Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt.(ret) Frank Sweeting was recognized and laid the first flower at the Korean War Memorial in memory of his fellow servicemembers.

The commemorative event also included a gallery of unit artifacts and memorabilia, hosted at Southern Utah University. From uniforms to flags, 100 years of tradition and heritage was on display representing the honorable service of its members and veterans.

While the gathering provided an opportunity for Soldiers past and present to reunite and rekindle relationships, it also introduced younger service members to the history they now carry forward.

Lt. Col. Wesley Porter, the battalion’s current commander, emphasized the importance of preserving that connection across generations, “Our history isn’t just something we look back on—it’s something we live,” Porter said. “Every soldier in this formation is part of that legacy, and it’s our responsibility to carry it forward.”

Many Iraqi veterans still serve in the 2-222, carrying forward the legacy of the battalion—bridging the gap of history and meeting the demands of modern combat with the same courage, discipline, and commitment that have defined the “Triple Deuce” for generations.