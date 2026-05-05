Military Aviator Peer Support Program takes flight at LRAFB

Photo By Crystal Burns | A U.S. Air Force graphic promotes the Military Aviator Peer Support (MAPS) Program at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas. MAPS is a confidential, peer-to-peer program that strives to empower aircrew to manage stress, build resilience, and stay mission ready. This initiative is spearheaded by the 19th Operations Group and aims at proactively managing unique stressors and mental health challenges in the 19th OG. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Crystal Burns) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Crystal Burns | A U.S. Air Force graphic promotes the Military Aviator Peer Support (MAPS) Program at...... read more read more

In a strategic, proactive move to fortify the resilience of its aviators, Little Rock Air Force Base is launching the Military Aviator Peer Support (MAPS) program. This forward-thinking initiative, spearheaded by the 19th Operations Group, establishes a confidential, peer-to-peer framework that empowers aircrew to proactively manage the unique stressors and mental health challenges inherent to their profession.

“The MAPS program is an evolution in acknowledging stress, anxiety, and resilience, particularly in the context of today's Airmen in today's fight,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Welch, 19th Operations Group commander. “It's our opportunity to meet Airmen where they're at and give them an additional resource to talk through the things weighing on their hearts and minds. By providing this outlet, we can help de-escalate brewing issues before they become crises.”

At the heart of this strategy is the understanding that the most effective help often comes from a trusted peer, a principle embodied by the MAPS program. This initiative exists to support aviators before personal challenges become a crisis, according to Lt. Col. (Dr.) Sandra Salzman, a pilot physician with the U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine.

Bridging Mental Health Gaps Through Peer Support Aviation peer support programs have long been used by commercial airlines, offering pilots and aircrew a confidential, informal avenue to discuss stressors with trained peers; however, such a system has yet to be widely implemented within the U.S. Air Force. The Aircrew Brain and Mental Health Research Program at the 59th Medical Wing at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, has adapted this model for military aviation.

Research conducted by the 59th MDW highlights a significant issue: healthcare avoidance due to fear of losing flight status. A study involving 3,765 U.S. pilots found that over half reported avoiding medical care for concerns ranging from minor ailments to mental health issues.

“There's a reason for the silence. Studies show that 72 percent of military pilots avoid seeking medical care for health concerns out of fear of losing their wings,” Salzman explained. “A visit to mental health can trigger a formal evaluation, a grounding, a waiver process that stalls careers and pulls trained aircrew off the flight line – leaving their crewmates to absorb the load. So many choose to push through.”

The findings underscored the urgent need for a "buddy check" system that encourages early intervention without jeopardizing an aviator’s ability to fly.

LRAFB Leans in to Supporting Aviators With this insight, the 59th MDW partnered with Salzman to establish the MAPS program, first at the 86th Operations Group, Ramstein Air Base, Germany. She has now instituted this program at Little Rock AFB to further support aviators, starting with their pipeline training and extending into operational units.

“Wingman peers are selected because their squadron mates already trust them. They complete computer-based training through the Centre for Aviation Psychology and 15 hours of in-person practice in listening, de-escalation, and connecting people to resources that they want to use— quietly, confidentially, and without triggering anything in the medical system” Salzman said. “The only exceptions are the mandatory reporting requirements every Airman already lives by: suicidal intent, homicidal intent, or a direct threat to operational security.”

By integrating expertise from medical and operational communities, MAPS ensures that aircrew have access to reliable guidance on mental well-being while maintaining their readiness for flight operations.

“This groundbreaking initiative is reshaping the way Air Force aviators receive mental health support,” Welch said. “By instituting this at the Home of Herk Nation, where C-130 pilots and loadmasters are trained as well as assigned, this base has the capability to integrate this tool early on, ensuring that those in need of support during high-stress moments in the flying community’s lives have a support network so they don’t fall through the cracks.”

Shaping the Future of Mental Health in Military Aviation The MAPS program represents a significant shift in how mental health is addressed within operational units. As every aviator from the training pipeline to the flight line gains access, leadership is focused on prioritizing resilience and readiness.

“Over 92% of stressors, according to data from established European programs, can be resolved simply by talking them through early with someone who gets it,” Salzman said.

This initiative drives a strategic advantage by proactively dismantling barriers to care and cultivates a culture of trust. By investing in the holistic well-being of each Airman, the Air Force directly forges a more resilient, agile, and lethal force ready to meet any challenge.

(Editor’s note: this story has been localized from an original story published by Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, dated March 5, 2025.)