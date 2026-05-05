Fort Drum honors high performers during Civilians of the Quarter ceremony

Photo By Michael Strasser | Fort Drum civilian employees receive Civilian of the Quarter certificates from the garrison command team May 7, 2026, during an awards ceremony inside The Peak. (Photo by Glenn Wagner, Fort Drum Visual Information) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Michael Strasser | Fort Drum civilian employees receive Civilian of the Quarter certificates from the...... read more read more

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (May 7, 2026) -- The achievements of 27 Fort Drum civilian employees were recognized May 7 during the Civilians of the Quarter Awards Ceremony inside The Peak.

“Today, we are here to recognize excellence,” said Col. Jason Adler, Fort Drum garrison commander. “Those who have gone above and beyond, truly making a difference in the lives of Soldiers, family members, and the civilians who both live and work at Fort Drum.”

Adler and Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Burns, Fort Drum garrison senior enlisted adviser, presented certificates to the following awardees:

General Schedule 1-8 Shelly Eggleston, U.S. Army Medical Department Activity; Marshall Eves, Office of the Staff Judge Advocate; Mary Markanich, U.S. Army Medical Department Activity; and Jeffery Martin, Directorate of Emergency Services.

Marshall Eves was named overall Civilian of the Quarter in the GS 1-8 category.

General Schedule 9 and Above Mary Belleville, U.S. Army Medical Department Activity; Flor Cardona, Directorate of Public Works; Kimberly Coleman, U.S. Army Medical Department Activity; Ronnie Covell, Directorate of Human Resources; Leon Donelson, Directorate of Human Resources; Karen Harwood, Directorate of Human Resources; Allyson Ingalls, Northeast Regional Network Enterprise Center; Matthew McGehee, Directorate of Resource Management; William Sartwell Jr., Directorate of Public Works; David Stegman, U.S. Army Medical Department Activity; and Joe Taylor, Mission and Installation Contracting Command (MICC).

Mary Belleville was named overall Civilian of the Quarter in the GS 9 and Above category.

Supervisor Brooke Hartle, Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation; Ernie Ixtlahuac, Mission and Installation Contracting Command; Vanessa Kyser, U.S. Army Medical Department Activity; Catherine Pardon, U.S. Army Medical Department Activity; and Jeremy Tripp, Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security.

Catherine Pardon was named overall Civilian of the Quarter in the Supervisor category.

Wage Grade Justin Bath, Directorate of Public Works; Dylon Dusharm, Directorate of Public Works; Coby Lee, Directorate of Public Works; David Lillie, Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security; Michelle Platero, Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation; Aaron Schall, Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security; and Danielle Taylor, Directorate of Public Works.

Aaron Schall was named overall Civilian of the Quarter in the Wage Grade category.

When reviewing the award nominations, Adler said he was humbled to learn of the services these recipients provide. He said it serves as a reminder that an Army installation does not function on its own.

“It takes people like you, who are dedicated to supporting Soldiers and family members, and who keep this place running on a daily basis,” he said. “One thing that every commander can’t say enough is ‘thank you.’”