Lauderdale Lakes Native Serves with Navy Medicine in Guantanamo Bay

Courtesy story by Lt. j. g. Taylor Worley, Navy Office of Community Outreach



MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Cmdr. Narda Heywood, a native of Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.



“The values of integrity and hard work instilled in me while growing up in Lauderdale Lakes have been the cornerstone of my military career,” Heywood said. “This relentless work ethic guided my transition from the enlisted ranks to the officer community, equipping me to overcome complex challenges without compromising my personal identity.”



Heywood graduated from Boyd Anderson High School in 1996. Additionally, Heywood received a Bachelor of Science in nursing and a master's and doctorate in healthcare administration.



Heywood joined the Navy 23 years ago.



“After migrating from Jamaica at fourteen, I knew I wanted to pursue higher education and build my independence, but college wasn't financially feasible for my family,” Heywood said. “A high school classmate knew I was studying healthcare and suggested I look into the Navy's medical programs. I took his advice, found a local recruiter and enlisted. It provided exactly the opportunity I needed to build my career and fund my education.”



Today, Heywood serves as a nurse.



USNMRTC Guantanamo Bay focuses on three critical mission priorities: warfighter readiness, medical force generation and supporting the delivery of high-quality health care at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay.



U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay provides health care to the U.S. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay community, which consists of approximately 4,500 military members, federal employees, U.S. and foreign national contractors and their families. The hospital also operates the only overseas military home health care facility, providing care to elderly special category residents who sought asylum on the installation during the Cuban Revolution.



Navy Medicine – represented by more than 44,000 highly-trained military and civilian health care professionals – provides enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea, and ashore.



With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber-optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.



Heywood has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.



“I am most proud of my role in mentoring sailors,” Heywood said. “Seeing the joy in their eyes when they are selected for special programs and specialty schools—such as the Medical Enlisted Commissioning Program and Duty Under Instruction (DUINS) program—or when they earn advanced degrees, achieve promotions, or land a new career outside the military, is incredibly rewarding. It brings me genuine joy to know I was able to support them along the way, whether by writing a letter of recommendation, having a difficult conversation, offering words of encouragement or simply listening. Assisting others in reaching their potential has provided some of the proudest moments of my career.”



Heywood serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.



“To me, Navy service is more than a career; it is a defining commitment,” Heywood said. “It has instilled in me a sense of resilience and provided opportunities for growth that I once only imagined. I value the lifelong bonds formed in this community, but my greatest motivation remains the honor of serving in defense of my family and my country.”



Heywood emphasized the vital role Navy nurses play in supporting the fleet and national defense.



“We secure our national defense through constant readiness and strategic global positioning,” Heywood said. “Ultimately, our ability to project power anywhere in the world is exactly why we are recognized as the world's greatest navy.”



Heywood is proud of the milestones conquered during her Navy career.



“Throughout my career, I have achieved numerous professional milestones, held diverse leadership positions, and earned both a master’s and a doctorate degree,” Heywood said. “My expertise led to my competitive selection as the assistant specialty leader for the psychiatric mental health nursing community, where I helped guide the future of the specialty. Additionally, I am honored to have served at the Department of Defense’s sole home health facility, where I was entrusted with the complex care of numerous Special Category Residents.”



This year, the Navy is commemorating its contribution to the nation’s defense as the United States celebrates 250 years of independence. According to Navy officials, for more than 250 years, the Navy has sailed the globe defending freedom and protecting prosperity. More information is available here: [https://www.navy.mil/navy-250/](https://www.navy.mil/navy-250/)

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2026 Date Posted: 05.07.2026 10:28 Story ID: 564653 Location: CU Hometown: LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLORIDA, US Hometown: WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 24 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lauderdale Lakes Native Serves with Navy Medicine in Guantanamo Bay, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.