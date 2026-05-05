Navy Lieutenant Recognized for Innovative AI Maintenance Tool 'LOOKOUT AI'

Photo By Seaman Jack Mills | NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. (April 30, 2026) - Rear Adm. Joe Cahill, commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic, presents the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal to Lt. Jonathan Sheperd, assigned to Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT), for his creation of LOOKOUT (Large Language Model, Operational Objective, Key-risk and Output ) AI, April 30, 2026. LOOKOUT AI is an artificial intelligence solution designed to revolutionize how the surface fleet prioritizes shipboard maintenance. SURFLANT is responsible for manning, training, and equipping assigned surface forces and shore activities, ensuring a capable and combat-ready force to support U.S. national Interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Mills) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. (April 30, 2026) — Lt. Jonathan Shepherd was recognized at a Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic (CNSL) awards ceremony for his development of LOOKOUT AI, an artificial intelligence solution designed to revolutionize how the surface fleet prioritizes shipboard maintenance, April 30.

Large Language Model (LLM) Operational Objective Key-Risk Output and Urgency Tracker Artificial Intelligence (LOOKOUT AI) streamlines the review of Current Ship's Maintenance Projects (CSMPs) by applying a class-specific scoring rubric and rapidly prioritizing maintenance jobs within the War Data Platform (previously known as Advana). Shepherd’s invention was created in under six weeks using enterprise available tools at no extra cost to or contracts from the U.S. Government.

"LOOKOUT AI is designed to improve our shipboard maintenance process by making high-priority jobs within the CSMP immediately visible and easier to manage,” said Shepherd. “Commanders have so many responsibilities, so this tool allows them to easily see which jobs need more attention at any given time.”

Prior to LOOKOUT AI, maintenance prioritization often required extensive manual review. This application is built to provide a common operating picture for warships, supported commanders, and regional maintenance centers to more efficiently identify and address critical material risks. It also reduces administrative burden on maintenance teams, allowing them to focus efforts on repairs and strategic planning. The program currently resides at CNSL but has the potential to be deployed Fleet-wide.

"LOOKOUT AI isn’t fully developed yet, it’s already more efficient and effective than a standard CSMP sorting process," said Capt. Todd Zenner, CNSL’s Surface Analytics Group (SAG) director. "It’s really a game-changing application." During the ceremony, Shepherd was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for his efforts. This recognition highlights the Navy’s ongoing push to leverage artificial intelligence and data-driven solutions to maintain maritime superiority and the extraordinary talent of U.S. Navy Sailors.

"For other Junior Officers and Sailors who have an idea to support the fleet, think outside the box and don’t stop at obstacles that present themselves,” Shepherd added. “Your contributions and efforts are so valuable to the Navy.”

Shepherd, a native of Brooklyn, New York, commissioned from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2014 as a Surface Warfare Officer. He served aboard USS Warrior (MCM 10), USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) and USS Nitze (DDG 94), and obtained his master’s degree in operations research from the Naval Postgraduate School. Shepherd is currently embedded within CNSL’s SAG for an intermediate stop before continuing to his next billet at the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations’ Assessments Division (OPNAV N81) in Washington, D.C.

COMNAVSURFLANT mans, trains and equips assigned surface forces and shore activities, ensuring a capable force for conducting prompt and sustained operations in support of United States national interests. The SURFLANT force is composed of 77 ships and 31 shore commands.

For more COMNAVSURFLANT news and photos, visit Facebook.com/SURFLANT, www.surflant.usff.navy.mil.