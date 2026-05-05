IMCOM leaders visit Fort Lee

Photo By Ericka Gillespie | Lt. Gen. James M. Smith, U.S. Army Installation Management Command commanding general,...... read more read more Photo By Ericka Gillespie | Lt. Gen. James M. Smith, U.S. Army Installation Management Command commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Corey J. Perry, U.S. Army Installation Management Command command sergeant major, toured Fort Lee alongside garrison leadership and directorate representatives during a visit centered on the people and programs sustaining Soldier readiness and quality of life across the installation. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. — From bustling training ranges and emergency operations centers to classrooms filled with children’s laughter, leaders from U.S. Army Installation Management Command spent the day at U.S. Army Fort Lee seeing firsthand how the installation is advancing the Army’s priorities of warfighting, delivering ready combat formations, continuous transformation and strengthening the profession.



Lt. Gen. James M. Smith, U.S. Army Installation Management Command commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Corey J. Perry, U.S. Army Installation Management Command command sergeant major, toured Fort Lee alongside garrison leadership and directorate representatives during a visit centered on the people and programs sustaining Soldier readiness and quality of life across the installation.



What began as a leadership tour quickly became something more personal — a close look at the workforce behind one of the Army’s premier sustainment and training installations.



The morning began at the Ordnance Training Support Facility, where Fort Lee Garrison Commander Col. Rich Bendelewski briefed IMCOM leadership on the Defense Community Enclave and the installation’s growing regional partnerships focused on infrastructure modernization, operational support and installation resilience.



The discussion reflected the Army’s broader push toward continuous transformation by strengthening partnerships and building capabilities designed to support future missions and long-term readiness.



“Fort Lee succeeds because of the people behind the mission,” Bendelewski said. “Every organization across this installation contributes to readiness in some way, whether it’s supporting training, taking care of families or ensuring our Soldiers have the resources they need to succeed.”



During the tour, Adam Nowak, Ordnance Training Support Facility curator, was recognized with a coin of excellence for stepping up to serve as the acting curator for the facility. His efforts have enhanced the museum experience for visitors while ensuring historical artifacts and stories are properly maintained for future generations.



From there, the group traveled to the Emergency Operations Center, where glowing monitors displayed the installation’s real-time emergency coordination and operational capabilities.



The stop showcased the behind-the-scenes work required to sustain installation readiness and protect the Fort Lee community during emergencies and daily operations alike.



During the visit, Vic Desouza, Fort Lee Equal Employment Opportunity director, and Jessica Niccarato, government information specialist, received coins of excellence recognizing their dedication and service to the installation.



The atmosphere inside the EOC quickly shifted from formal briefing to celebration as coworkers gathered with applause, smiles and handshakes to congratulate them.



“It’s humbling,” Niccarato said after receiving the recognition. “So many people across Fort Lee work hard every day to support Soldiers and families. To be recognized alongside them means a great deal.”



The visit continued to Fort Lee Fire Station No. 2, where firefighters stood ready beside polished engines prepared to respond at a moment’s notice.



Inside the station, Carrie Barron, physical security inspector, received a coin of excellence for her work supporting installation security and safety operations — a mission directly tied to protecting the force and sustaining readiness across the installation.



“Everyone here takes pride in what we do, and I truly love being part of it,” Barron said.



At every stop throughout the day, the visit reinforced a central theme of the Army profession — people first.



Whether through emergency response, physical security, communications or family support, leaders emphasized that readiness is built not only through training, but through the professionals who sustain the force every day.



Lunch at the Victory Fresh dining facility offered another glimpse into the rhythm of Army life at Fort Lee.



As leaders discussed quality-of-life initiatives and installation support programs, trainees and permanent party Soldiers moved through serving lines and gathered around tables during the busy lunch hour.



The sounds of conversation, trays moving through the facility and Soldiers sharing meals painted a picture of Fort Lee’s enduring role in delivering ready combat formations across the Army.



For Smith, those moments carried significance beyond the schedule of the visit.



“Readiness does not begin on the battlefield — it begins in places like this,” Smith said. “It begins with communities, facilities and professionals who make sure Soldiers and families are supported every step of the way.”



Following lunch, the group visited the Sisisky Child Development Center, where colorful classrooms and children’s artwork welcomed the visiting leaders.



There, Child and Youth Services staff demonstrated how caring for military families directly contributes to readiness by giving Soldiers peace of mind while serving around the world.



During the stop, D’Arcy Giovine, Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation business operations division director, and Tyneika Thomas, Child Youth Services administrator, received coins of excellence for their dedication to supporting military families across the installation.



“When families know their children are cared for, it gives them peace of mind,” Thomas said. “That support matters, and our team takes a lot of pride in being part of that.”



The final stop brought the team to Range Operations, where expansive training grounds reflected Fort Lee’s direct connection to the Army’s warfighting mission.



There, Leonard Bunn, range support specialist, was recognized with a coin of excellence for ensuring Soldiers have the training resources and support needed to prepare for future missions.



As the visit ended, Smith reflected on the people he met throughout the day, and the perspective gained from seeing the installation through the eyes of its workforce.



“I’ve never really been able to look at Fort Lee through the lens I was able to today thanks to all of you,” Smith said. “Everywhere we went, we saw people who genuinely care about this installation, about Soldiers and about each other. That’s what makes places like Fort Lee special.”



Throughout the visit, conversations, laughter and moments of recognition highlighted Fort Lee’s role in supporting the Army’s evolving mission.



From emergency response teams and firefighters to childcare professionals, communicators, range personnel and dining facility staff, the visit showcased how Fort Lee continues to strengthen the profession by investing in people, modernizing capabilities and sustaining the readiness of Soldiers and families across the force.