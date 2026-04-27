NSA Naples Sailor Named Navy Military Fire Officer of the Year

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Sean P Rinner | NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (April 24, 2026) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Aircraft Handler) 1st Class Le'Aundre Johnson, assigned to U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, Italy poses for a photo onboard NSA Naples Capodichino, Apr. 24, 2026. Johnson is recognized as the 2025 Navy Military Fire Officer of the Year for his sustained superior performance, exceptional leadership, and unwavering commitment to operational readiness and firefighter safety. NSA Naples is an operational base, home to over 50 commands and 8,500 personnel, providing crucial support for U.S. and allied forces across Europe, Africa, and the Central Command's areas of responsibility. From air and port operations to force protection and logistics, the base ensures combat readiness while prioritizing the well-being of service members and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Sean Rinner) see less | View Image Page

NAPLES, Italy – Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Aircraft Handler) 1st Class Le'Aundre L. Johnson, assigned to U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples Fire and Emergency Services, was recognized as the 2025 Navy Military Fire Officer of the Year during an award ceremony in Annapolis, Maryland, May 6, 2026.

Selected from a highly competitive field of nominees across the service, Johnson was honored for his sustained superior performance, exceptional leadership, and unwavering commitment to operational readiness and firefighter safety. Prior to his Navy-wide selection, Johnson was named the Military Fire Officer of the Year for Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central (CNREURAFCENT).

"Being recognized as the Navy Military Fire Officer of the Year is an incredible honor, but it is truly a reflection of the Sailors and firefighters I serve alongside every day," Johnson said. "I also want to thank my family for their support. Their sacrifices and encouragement at home are what allow me to focus on the mission and succeed in this career."

Currently serving as the fire department leading petty officer at NSA Naples Fire and Emergency Services, Johnson’s impact extends beyond standard duties. A dedicated mentor, his leadership has guided four Sailors to earn Blue Jacket of the Quarter and Junior Sailor of the Quarter honors. Additionally, he promotes a culture of inclusivity and safety as a Command Managed Equal Opportunity (CMEO) manager and a safeTALK trainer.

His commitment to community service was recently recognized when he was named the 2025 USO Naples second-quarter volunteer of the quarter. He also serves as the First Class Petty Officer Association event coordinator, successfully organizing multiple impactful events in the NSA Naples community.

A native of Florida, Johnson enlisted in the Navy in January 2010. Over his 16-year career, he has completed multiple deployments to the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet areas of responsibility. His sea tours include critical leadership and flight deck roles aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), USS Wasp (LHD 1), and USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28). While temporarily assigned to Fort Lauderdale, he led a team through the ship's initial training cycle, resulting in the vessel achieving its first-ever unrestricted air certification.

Johnson graduated from the Louis F. Garland Department of War Fire Academy in November 2023, earning the 786B Navy Enlisted Classification. Johnson's personal decorations include four Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, two Flag Letters of Commendation, and four Navy Good Conduct Medals.

Following the May 6 ceremony, Johnson will advance to represent the Navy at the Department of War level of competition.

NSA Naples is an operational base, home to over 50 commands and 8,500 personnel, providing crucial support for U.S. and allied forces across Europe, Africa, and the Central Command's areas of responsibility. From air and port operations to force protection and logistics, the base ensures combat readiness while prioritizing the well-being of service members and their families.

For more information about NSA Naples, visit our website: https://cnreurafcent.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/NSA-Naples/

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