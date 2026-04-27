Eighth Army welcomes Trilateral Junior Officer Exchange Program participants

Photo By Sgt. Yun Hyuk Kim | Lt. Gen. Joseph E. Hilbert, Eighth Army commanding general, briefs junior officers on U.S., Republic of Korea, and Japan relations in the Indo-Pacific region during a trilateral officer exchange program at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, April 28, 2026. The program fosters cross-cultural understanding and strengthens interoperability among junior officers from the United States, the Republic of Korea, and Japan. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kim Yun Hyuk) see less | View Image Page

Eighth Army welcomed junior officers from the Republic of Korea Army and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force at Camp Humphreys on April 28, 2026, as part of the Trilateral Junior Officer Exchange Program.

The program, hosted by the ROK Army from April 27-30, brought together junior officers from the three forces to build mutual understanding, exchange professional perspectives and strengthen relationships among future military leaders.

Over the four-day event, participants visited military and cultural sites to observe ROK Army training systems and discuss shared security interests. The itinerary included ROK Army Headquarters, the Chunmoo Multiple Launch Rocket System, the Korean Demilitarized Zone, the Korea Military Academy and the War Memorial of Korea.

During the Camp Humphreys portion, the junior officers met with Eighth Army senior leaders, including Lt. Gen. Joseph Hilbert, commanding general of Eighth Army, and received a U.S. Forces Korea command brief. The visit to Camp Humphreys gave participants an opportunity to learn more about the U.S. Army’s role on the Korean Peninsula and how Eighth Army works with regional partners to support combined readiness, interoperability and long-term security cooperation.

“This exchange has been an invaluable experience,” said Capt. Trisha Perkins, commander of the 129th Surgical Augmentation Detachment, 65th Medical Brigade. “Engaging directly with our ROK and Japanese counterparts and seeing our shared security interests firsthand has reinforced the strength of our alliance. Building these personal bonds is a direct investment in our collective security, and we leave here better prepared to work together to ensure regional stability.”

The Trilateral Junior Officer Exchange Program provides junior leaders with exposure to partner-nation capabilities, operational perspectives and military culture. The program also supports Eighth Army’s continued engagement with regional partners and helps prepare emerging leaders to operate in a complex security environment.