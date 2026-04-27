Dragons on the Water: Kadena Air Base teams take on the 2026 Naha Hari

Photo By Senior Airman James Johnson | Members of Kadena Air Base’s “Lady Shoguns” team pose for a photo prior to their race during the 2026 Naha Dragon Boat Race in Naha City, Japan, May 5, 2026. The annual event, held during Golden Week, draws large crowds and highlights Okinawa’s maritime traditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Senior Airman James Johnson | Members of Kadena Air Base’s “Lady Shoguns” team pose for a photo prior to their...... read more read more

NAHA, Japan — The sharp crack of a drum echoes across the harbor as dozens of paddles strike the water in unison, propelling brightly painted dragon boats forward with strength and rhythm.

From May 3 to 5, 2026, thousands gathered at Naha New Port Wharf for the 2026 Naha Dragon Boat Race, known locally as Naha Hari, a centuries-old tradition rooted in Okinawa’s maritime heritage.

Among the competitors were two teams from Kadena Air Base, the Shoguns and Lady Shoguns. They raced alongside Okinawan crews such as the Naha Fisheries Cooperative team and the Tomari Hari Preservation Society, as well as members of the Japan Self-Defense Force.

For Kadena participants, the event was more than a race. It was a chance to connect.

“The Naha Hari is more than just competition. It is a celebration of Okinawan culture and history,” said Akihiro Sotsuka, 18th Wing Community Relations specialist. “When our Airmen take to the water alongside local teams, it becomes something bigger. It builds shared effort, mutual respect and a stronger community.” The tradition of dragon boat racing in Okinawa dates back roughly 600 years to the Ryukyu Kingdom, when it was introduced by envoys returning from China. What began as a ritual to honor sea gods, protect fishermen and pray for abundant catches has grown into one of the island’s most anticipated annual events.

At the heart of the Naha Hari are the haryusen, large and vividly decorated dragon boats stretching nearly 14.5 meters in length. Each vessel carries up to 42 crew members, including 32 paddlers whose strokes must match the steady beat of a drum, while a helmsman guides the boat through the course. That level of coordination takes time to build.

In the weeks leading up to the race, Kadena’s teams trained extensively and learned that success in dragon boat racing depends on unity rather than individual strength.

“Everyone has to move as one,” said Erwin Lewis, Shoguns head coach. “If even one paddle is off, the whole boat feels it. We have put in the time to build that synchronization, and it is an honor to compete alongside our Okinawan neighbors in such a historic event.”

As race day unfolded, the harbor filled with the sound of drums, cheers from the crowd and the steady rhythm of paddles cutting through the water.

For Kadena’s Airmen, crossing the finish line was only part of the experience. The true reward came from honoring a centuries-old tradition and strengthening the bond between the 18th Wing and the Okinawan community, one stroke at a time.