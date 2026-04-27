T2COM Best Squad Competition builds Warrior Spirit

The spirit of competition is part of U.S. Army culture and the desire to win must be present in every Soldier. From the Best Ranger and Best Sapper competitions to local unit events, Soldiers and teams go head-to-head to prove they are experts in their fields and masters in the profession of arms. This week, Soldiers from one of the Army’s newest commands gathered to prove their mettle.

The U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command hosted its first Best Squad Competition at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana May 4-6, 2026.

The competition was a grueling 72-hour ordeal that tested competitors’ endurance, physical and mental resilience, their skills in warrior tasks, weapons’ proficiency, and warrior spirit. The 11 teams from across T2COM represented the following commands: Medical Research and Development Command (MRDC), Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) and Fort Polk, Maneuver Support Center of Excellence (MSCoE), Aviation Center of Excellence (ACoE), Sustainment Center of Excellence (SCoE), Cyber Center of Excellence (CCoE), Intelligence Center of Excellence (ICoE), Fires Center of Excellence (FCoE), the National Training Center (NTC), Medical Center of Excellence (MCOE), and Maneuver Center of Excellence (MCOE). Each squad was comprised of a squad leader and four junior Non-Commissioned Officers and Soldiers.

The first day began with a modified Army Fitness Test which included the standard deadlift, sprint-drag-carry, hand release push-up, and plank exercises. To increase the physical challenge, competitors also performed pull-ups and the standard two-mile run was substituted with a five-mile kit run, where Soldiers ran in boots, armor, and load bearing equipment. After the run, the teams received a short respite to prepare their minds, bodies, and equipment for the next event.

“I believe that the best squad is made up of all the Soldiers that have the internal fortitude to push past what they think is a wall,” said Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Vega, a platoon sergeant with 2nd Squadron, 11th Cavalry Regiment and representing the team from NTC. “They have that leadership that they can present to each other, and they can follow through with every task.”

The competition then transitioned to the land navigation event, where each team member received a map, compass, and grid coordinates and was sent into the Louisiana woods to find their points. Soldiers were individually graded based on many and how quickly points were found. The distance travelled while searching for points averaged between three and four kilometers, according to Master Sgt. Robert Bennett, an infantry Non-Commissioned Officer assigned to Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk.

“Land navigation is a critical skill, having the ability to navigate from one point to another using the skills taught here,” said Bennett. “In today’s environment, Soldiers will not always be able to rely on electronics and will need to know how to use a map and compass.”

The second day of the competition began at 2 a.m. with a timed nine-mile ruck march. Along the route were five stations where each squad completed a task designed to test their mastery of basic Soldier skills. The stations included map reading, determining an unknown position on a map, calling a nine-line medical evacuation, radio assembly and radio check, and hand grenade identification.

“The ability to successfully perform our Soldier tasks and drills is part of proving you are the best,” said Sgt. Maj. Noel Frey, the JRTC training and operations sergeant major. “Completing these tasks while exhausted from the ruck march and the rest of the competition adds another challenging element.”

Upon completion of the ruck march, the teams were immediately tested on their knowledge of tactical combat casualty care and their first mystery event of the day. Competitors conducted a patrol, took simulated fire, and had to care for a “wounded” teammate. Upon successfully treating their casualty, each team had to put together three broken down weapons: an M240B machine gun, an M4 carbine, and a M249 squad automatic weapon.

As teams finished their weapon reassembly, they were immediately moved to a range to conduct a stress shoot and second mystery event. After several strenuous exercises each member of the team engaged 20 targets, conducted more physically challenging movements, then took aim at a high-flying target. Using a new, specially designed 5.56mm round, each squad attempted to shoot a drone out of the sky.

“I hope these teams take what they have learned during this competition back to their units,” said Master Sgt. Tyler Kennedy, the JRTC Warrior Operations Center non-commissioned officer in charge. “I hope that these teams take this knowledge and what they are learning here back to their units… this (new round) is a great capability. When technology fails, at the end of the day, all that is left is a Soldier and their rifle.”

The day continued with the competitors highlighting their tactical knowledge by reacting to simulated contact from an enemy, followed by traversing an obstacle course, and conducting a one-mile litter carry. Four members of the squad carried the fifth and their equipment, rotating positions when needed. The day concluded with a night-time M240B machine gun range.

On the final day of the competition, the 11 squads donned their Army Green Service Uniforms and answered questions before a panel of senior enlisted leaders. The questions covered leadership and Army knowledge. As the last teams finished, they were released so the board and competition cadre could tally scores and determine the winner.

The 2026 T2COM Best Squad is Team 11 from MCoE, the Soldier of the Year is Spc. Ryan Jones, also from MCoE, and the NCO of the Year is Sgt. James Kitchen from NTC. The winning team will go on to compete in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition in September.

“It feels good,” said Jones. “I wouldn’t be here without my team, I owe everything to those guys. It is an honor and a blessing to be here with them.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2026 Date Posted: 05.06.2026 18:11 Story ID: 564595 Location: FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US Web Views: 19 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, T2COM Best Squad Competition builds Warrior Spirit, by SGM Alexander Burnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.