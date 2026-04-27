Commander, Navy Installations Command Announces 2025 Installation Navy Security Force of the Year Awards

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder | NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 4, 2026) Military Working Dog Reo bites Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Kyle Doyle, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, during a training demonstration onboard NSA Souda Bay, Feb. 4, 2026. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON (May 6, 2026)– Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) has announced the winners of the 2025 Installation Navy Security Force (NSF) of the Year awards, recognizing the top installation security departments.

The awards program honors the security departments that have demonstrated the highest levels of operational excellence, professional readiness, and dedication to the mission of protecting Navy personnel, assets, and installations worldwide.

“In today’s complex global security environment, the collective skill and vigilance of our installation security teams are more critical than ever,” said Capt. Chris Breckenridge, CNIC’s director of force protection. “The security departments at these award-winning installations have demonstrated an unmatched ability to innovate and execute the force protection mission at the highest level, directly contributing to the security and operational readiness of the fleet.”

The selection process is a highly competitive evaluation of the security department’s overall performance, including anti-terrorism programs, training, and overall mission execution. The senior enlisted leader for the program highlighted the departmental expertise required for this recognition.

“Winning Installation NSF of the Year is about superior teamwork, which is the foundation for building and executing advanced technical expertise,” said Command Master Chief Marc Jones, senior enlisted leader of CNIC’s force protection department. “This award celebrates every single Sailor in the department — their long hours on watch, their commitment to rigorous training, and their ability to come together as a seamless unit to defend the installation. It’s their combined skill and dedication that makes a team worthy of this recognition.”

The 2025 Installation Navy Security Force of the Year awardees are:

Large Installation:Naval Station Guantanamo Bay

Small Installation:Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

The runners-up are:

Runner-Up, Large Installation:Naval Air Station Whidbey Island

Runner-Up, Small Installation:Naval Air Station Whiting Field

Commander, Navy Installations Command is responsible for worldwide U.S. Navy Shore installation management, designing and developing integrated solutions for sustainment and development of Navy shore infrastructure as well as quality of life programs. CNIC oversees 10 Navy regions, 70 installations, and more than 48,600 employees who are focused on warfighting and manning, training, and equipping the Shore to fight and win. Navy installations are warfighting platforms essential to every fleet operation.