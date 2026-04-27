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    Commander, Navy Installations Command Announces 2025 Installation Navy Security Force of the Year Awards

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    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Story by Chief Petty Officer Janweb Lagazo 

    Commander, Navy Installations Command

    WASHINGTON (May 6, 2026)– Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) has announced the winners of the 2025 Installation Navy Security Force (NSF) of the Year awards, recognizing the top installation security departments.

    The awards program honors the security departments that have demonstrated the highest levels of operational excellence, professional readiness, and dedication to the mission of protecting Navy personnel, assets, and installations worldwide.

    “In today’s complex global security environment, the collective skill and vigilance of our installation security teams are more critical than ever,” said Capt. Chris Breckenridge, CNIC’s director of force protection. “The security departments at these award-winning installations have demonstrated an unmatched ability to innovate and execute the force protection mission at the highest level, directly contributing to the security and operational readiness of the fleet.”

    The selection process is a highly competitive evaluation of the security department’s overall performance, including anti-terrorism programs, training, and overall mission execution. The senior enlisted leader for the program highlighted the departmental expertise required for this recognition.

    “Winning Installation NSF of the Year is about superior teamwork, which is the foundation for building and executing advanced technical expertise,” said Command Master Chief Marc Jones, senior enlisted leader of CNIC’s force protection department. “This award celebrates every single Sailor in the department — their long hours on watch, their commitment to rigorous training, and their ability to come together as a seamless unit to defend the installation. It’s their combined skill and dedication that makes a team worthy of this recognition.”

    The 2025 Installation Navy Security Force of the Year awardees are:

    • Large Installation:Naval Station Guantanamo Bay
    • Small Installation:Naval Support Activity Souda Bay
    • The runners-up are:
    • Runner-Up, Large Installation:Naval Air Station Whidbey Island
    • Runner-Up, Small Installation:Naval Air Station Whiting Field

    Commander, Navy Installations Command is responsible for worldwide U.S. Navy Shore installation management, designing and developing integrated solutions for sustainment and development of Navy shore infrastructure as well as quality of life programs. CNIC oversees 10 Navy regions, 70 installations, and more than 48,600 employees who are focused on warfighting and manning, training, and equipping the Shore to fight and win. Navy installations are warfighting platforms essential to every fleet operation.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 17:29
    Story ID: 564591
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Commander, Navy Installations Command Announces 2025 Installation Navy Security Force of the Year Awards, by CPO Janweb Lagazo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Installation Navy Security Force of the Year

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