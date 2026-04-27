Photo By Cynthia Griggs | Airman 1st Class Bertran Celerino, 75th Logistics Readiness Squadron Fuels Management...... read more read more Photo By Cynthia Griggs | Airman 1st Class Bertran Celerino, 75th Logistics Readiness Squadron Fuels Management Flight, uses virtual reality to train on refueling operations April 3, 2026, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The Air Force Petroleum Office distributed VR headsets across the force to provide immersive training to accelerate qualifications and enhance deployment readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs) see less | View Image Page

75th LRS Fuels Flight fuels mission readiness with VR training Your browser does not support the audio element.

The 75th Logistics Readiness Squadron Fuels Management Flight is stepping into the future of training by using virtual reality as its newest tool for mission readiness. With the recent acquisition of Oculus VR headsets, this move is designed to accelerate personnel qualifications, enhance deployment readiness and establish a uniform standard of excellence across Air Force petroleum offices.

According to Staff Sgt. Corey Hunter, non-commissioning officer in charge of Fuels Flight, the initiative was spearheaded by the Air Force Petroleum Office (AFPET) and funded by Headquarters Air Force. Over 190 headsets were distributed across the force to provide immersive training on both base and specialized deployment refueling operations.

Hunter said the training begins with an operational overview, then guides the user step-by-step through the correct procedures for each task with a hands-on simulation. The VR training is then supplemented with ‘dry runs’ of the same operations when equipment is available, building effective muscle memory.

“The consequence free environment allows members to make and learn from mistakes safely,” said Hunter. “The system provides immediate feedback, helping them understand the error and how to correct it, which builds confidence for real-world operations.”

The VR system provides training even when equipment is unavailable. It includes modules that prepare Airmen on deployment-specific systems; previously, this training was limited to specialized schools or the deployed environment itself.

“The modules give Airmen a significant advantage by providing in-depth, accessible training before they attend these advanced courses to earn a Special Experience Identifier (SEI). If they have already attended the courses, they can also use the VR modules to complete their annual refresher training before deployment,” Hunter said.

He elaborated that this gives Airmen a chance to train and build familiarity with a system they will only see on deployment instead of arriving “completely blind” and needing to be trained in a high-tempo chaotic environment.

The team at Hill Air Force Base have been using the VR system for about four months, and Hunter said initial feedback from the Airmen has been productive. “Younger Airmen have been more enthusiastic, as VR is a familiar concept in their generation. For seasoned NCOs, who learned primarily through hands-on experience, it has represented a bigger shift in training methodology,” he said.

Hunter said the goal is not to replace traditional methods, but to create a blended training model where virtual and physical learning support each other.This approach ensures Airmen build confidence in a virtual space before applying their skills to real-world equipment.

“While VR is a great tool for bridging the gaps,” Hunter added. “I don't see training becoming fully virtual. The physical, hands-on experience of handling equipment and feeling how it responds is an irreplaceable part of our training.”