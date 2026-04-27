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    Louisiana National Guard Celebrates 30-Year Partnership with Belize

    Louisiana National Guard Celebrates 30-Year Partnership with Belize

    Photo By Spc. Duncan Foote | Maj. Gen. Thomas Friloux, adjutant general of Louisiana, presents to Belizean...... read more read more

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Story by Spc. Duncan Foote 

    Louisiana National Guard

    Louisiana National Guard Celebrates 30-Year Partnership with Belize

    By Spc. Duncan C. Foote, Louisiana National Guard Public Affairs Office

    NEW ORLEANS –The Louisiana National Guard commemorated the 30-year anniversary of its State Partnership Program with Belize during an event at Jackson Barracks, April 23, 2026, celebrating three decades of cooperation, shared training and enduring collaboration.

    Established in 1996, the partnership between the LANG and the Belize Defence Force has strengthened military-to-military relations through joint exercises, subject matter expert exchanges and coordinated engagements. These efforts have enhanced readiness and interoperability for both organizations.

    Over time, the partnership has expanded beyond traditional military cooperation to include community engagement, disaster response and humanitarian assistance initiatives—further deepening the bond between Louisiana and Belize.

    The anniversary event brought together senior leaders, service members and distinguished guests to reflect on the program’s history and recognize the commitment that has sustained the partnership for three decades. Among those in attendance was Maj. Gen. Thomas Friloux, adjutant general of Louisiana.

    LANG remains committed to building on this strong foundation through future exchanges, training opportunities and collaborative efforts.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 15:18
    Story ID: 564562
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Louisiana National Guard Celebrates 30-Year Partnership with Belize, by SPC Duncan Foote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Louisiana National Guard Celebrates 30-Year Partnership with Belize
    Louisiana National Guard Celebrates 30-Year Partnership with Belize
    Louisiana National Guard Celebrates 30-Year Partnership with Belize
    Louisiana National Guard Celebrates 30-Year Partnership with Belize

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    LANG
    Belize
    State Parntership Program
    ProtectWhatMatters
    Louisiana National Guard

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