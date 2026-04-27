690th ISS transfers NCR mission to 794th CS

Photo By Airman Shanel Toussaint | U.S. Air Force Airmen listen to their new acting commander, U.S. Air Force Col. Jontae...... read more read more Photo By Airman Shanel Toussaint | U.S. Air Force Airmen listen to their new acting commander, U.S. Air Force Col. Jontae McGrew, commander of the 844th Communications Group, during a mission transfer ceremony for the 690th Intelligence Support Squadron merger with the 794th Communications Squadron on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., May 1, 2026. Combined members from both units will form a new flight, 794th Cyber Protection, to provide increased technological capabilities to the National Capital Region. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, Washington, D.C. – The 690th Intelligence Support Squadron merged with the 794th Communications Squadron during a mission transfer ceremony on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., May 1, 2026.



The ceremony included speeches from the squadrons’ commanders, patch swapping between 20 personnel from both units and singing of the Air Force song.



The 794th CS, located on JBAB as a subordinate unit of the 844th Communications Group at Joint Base Andrews, provides information technology services for Air Force organizations within the National Capital Region.

The 690th ISS provides IT support, with the 690th ISS Operating Location Bravo detachment exclusively supporting the NCR. The OL/B previously operated out of Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, but due to the difference in time and locale, this wasn’t an ideal setup. Transferring the 690th ISS OL/B to the 794th CS allows for seamless IT support for NCR operations. The IT component, including the local setup, coordination and management of the system, is transferring to the 794th CS.



"Bringing the 690th ISS’s mission under the 844th CG consolidates all levels of the region’s network support under a single organization, which is part of the broader AFDW’s (Air Force District of Washington) goal of providing operational support across the NCR,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jeffrey Pelkey, commander of the 794th Communications Squadron.



“It also allows us to bring the high standard of service that is characteristic of our IT support services here in the NCR to this critical mission set," said Pelkey.



“OL/B is excited to join 794th CS to unify efforts of support for the NCR,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Eric McKinion, flight commander assigned to the 690th ISS. “This is a unique opportunity to standardize the approach...we have a lot of lessons to learn from each other, and we have every intention to take advantage of this relationship.”



By the end of the transfer, 12 personnel from the 690th ISS OL/B will be relocating from Texas to join the 794th CS in the NCR. Combined members from both units will form a new flight, 794th Cyber Protection, to provide additional capabilities.