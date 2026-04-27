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    310TH ESC RECOGNIZED AT NORTH CENTRAL AWARD CEREMONY

    310TH ESC RECOGNIZED AT NORTH CENTRAL AWARD CEREMONY

    Photo By Capt. Robert Wooldridge | Yesterday, the North Central High School Junior ROTC held its annual graduation and...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Story by Capt. Robert Wooldridge 

    310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    310TH ESC RECOGNIZED AT NORTH CENTRAL AWARD CEREMONY
    Yesterday, the North Central High School Junior ROTC held its annual graduation and awards ceremony. During the ceremony, 310th’s own Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Chandler accepted a certificate of appreciation from the program manager, Maj. Tyler Mitchell for the HHC’s continued partnership and engagement with the JROTC program.

    Cadet Lt. Col. Ortiz and Cadet Sgt. Maj. Kyser presented the certificate on behalf of their battalion to CSM Chandler.
    The ceremony’s honorary guest speaker, Sgt. Maj. (R) Will Sherrow provided the JROTC class some guidance on future leadership and stories of both success and failure that shaped him as a leader.

    Concluding the event, and in keeping with tradition, the oldest and youngest members of the student group cut the ceremonial cake.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 14:09
    Story ID: 564553
    Location: US
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 310TH ESC RECOGNIZED AT NORTH CENTRAL AWARD CEREMONY, by CPT Robert Wooldridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    310TH ESC RECOGNIZED AT NORTH CENTRAL AWARD CEREMONY
    310TH ESC RECOGNIZED AT NORTH CENTRAL AWARD CEREMONY
    310TH ESC RECOGNIZED AT NORTH CENTRAL AWARD CEREMONY
    310TH ESC RECOGNIZED AT NORTH CENTRAL AWARD CEREMONY
    310TH ESC RECOGNIZED AT NORTH CENTRAL AWARD CEREMONY
    310TH ESC RECOGNIZED AT NORTH CENTRAL AWARD CEREMONY
    310TH ESC RECOGNIZED AT NORTH CENTRAL AWARD CEREMONY
    310TH ESC RECOGNIZED AT NORTH CENTRAL AWARD CEREMONY
    310TH ESC RECOGNIZED AT NORTH CENTRAL AWARD CEREMONY
    310TH ESC RECOGNIZED AT NORTH CENTRAL AWARD CEREMONY
    310TH ESC RECOGNIZED AT NORTH CENTRAL AWARD CEREMONY
    310TH ESC RECOGNIZED AT NORTH CENTRAL AWARD CEREMONY
    310TH ESC RECOGNIZED AT NORTH CENTRAL AWARD CEREMONY
    310TH ESC RECOGNIZED AT NORTH CENTRAL AWARD CEREMONY
    310TH ESC RECOGNIZED AT NORTH CENTRAL AWARD CEREMONY
    310TH ESC RECOGNIZED AT NORTH CENTRAL AWARD CEREMONY
    310TH ESC RECOGNIZED AT NORTH CENTRAL AWARD CEREMONY
    310TH ESC RECOGNIZED AT NORTH CENTRAL AWARD CEREMONY
    310TH ESC RECOGNIZED AT NORTH CENTRAL AWARD CEREMONY
    310TH ESC RECOGNIZED AT NORTH CENTRAL AWARD CEREMONY

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