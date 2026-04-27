Navy Completes 4th Five-Year Review for the Environmental Restoration Program at Former NWIRP Bethpage, NY

BETHPAGE, NY – The U.S. Navy, in consultation with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC), completed its fourth Five-Year Review (5YR) of ongoing remedial actions (environmental cleanup) at four operable units on Naval Weapons Industrial Reserve Plant (NWIRP) Bethpage, NY.

The sites included:

• OU 1, which includes soil from Site 1 – Former Drum Marshalling Area; Site 2 – Recharge Basin Area; and Site 3 – Salvage Storage Area;

• OU 2, which includes groundwater from Sites 1, 2, and 3; and

• OU 3, which includes soil and groundwater from Site 4 – Underground Storage Tan

• OU 4, which includes soil, groundwater, and soil vapor from Site 1

The purpose of the 5YR is to ensure remedial actions provide adequate protection of human health and the environment. The findings of this 5YR were finalized in March 2026, and all ongoing remedial actions were determined to be protective of human health and the environment, and are required by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) National Contingency Plan, 40 CFR Part 300.430(f)(4)(ii). The next 5YR is scheduled for 2031.

The completed report is available for review at the Bethpage Public Library (47 Powell Avenue, Bethpage, NY 11714) and online in the Administrative Record for Former NWIRP Bethpage at: https://www.navfac.navy.mil/Divisions/Environmental/Products-and-Services/Environmental-Restoration/Mid-Atlantic/Bethpage-NWIRP/#FiveYearReviews

To learn more about the RAB and how to become a RAB member, visit https://www.navfac.navy.mil/Divisions/Environmental/Products-and-Services/Environmental-Restoration/Mid-Atlantic/Bethpage-NWIRP/Community-Outreach/

For comments, questions, or concerns, contact NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs at mailto:NAVFAC_ML_PAO_ALL@us.navy.mil