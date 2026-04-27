Photo By Fox Murray | Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support (NAVSUP WSS), in partnership with...... read more read more Photo By Fox Murray | Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support (NAVSUP WSS), in partnership with the Headquarters Marine Corps Aviation Sustainment Branch, recently hosted a three-day roundtable in Philadelphia. The event equipped prospective Marine Aviation Supply Officers (ASOs) with leadership tools and operational insights for upcoming assignments at Marine Aviation Logistics Squadrons (MALS). see less | View Image Page

NAVSUP WSS Prepares Future Marine Aviation Supply Officers at Strategic Roundtable Your browser does not support the audio element.

Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support (NAVSUP WSS), in partnership with the Headquarters Marine Corps Aviation Sustainment Branch, recently hosted a three-day roundtable in Philadelphia. The event equipped prospective Marine Aviation Supply Officers (ASOs) with critical leadership tools and operational insights for upcoming assignments at Marine Aviation Logistics Squadrons (MALS).



Within a Marine Aircraft Group, a single assigned MALS supports all flying squadrons on the flightline. Supplying the parts required to keep these aircraft operational is a massive undertaking, making the ASO one of the most critical billets for a Marine Major.



“In Marine Corps Supply, the most impactful and key billet that you have for a Marine Major to define your career is as an Aviation Supply Officer at a MALS,” said Maj. Jennifer Edgren, NAVSUP WSS AV-8B/F-5/F-16/Trainer Integrated Weapons Support Team Director. “That’s where the rubber meets the road. They are a force multiplier across the flightline. They supply all the parts required to get all the aircraft up on the entire flightline.”



To ensure seamless integration across the command structure, the roundtable was not limited solely to incoming ASOs. Current sitting ASOs and senior Marine Corps supply officers attended to share actionable lessons learned.

Crucially, the event also included subordinate supply professionals.



“We had Aviation Supply Officers, but there were also the chief warrant officers and captains that support the supply officer,” Edgren noted. “It’s good for them to have the same information as their future department head so that everyone is on the same page.”



For officers preparing to take on this immense responsibility, the opportunity to learn directly from their predecessors is invaluable. Maj. Anthony Rollins, who is slated to join MALS 39 at Camp Pendleton, California, emphasized the operational advantage of this direct knowledge transfer.



“For new ASOs getting ready to take their first tour, this gives you an opportunity to hear from current, sitting ASOs,” Rollins explained. “You can get their perspective on the things they’ve done in their time, their initiatives, and their thoughts getting into the seat versus now exiting.”



Rollins compared the roundtable’s impact to a track and field relay race, where the goal is to pass the baton at maximum velocity.



“We don’t have to slow down when we get there to learn all the same lessons and pitfalls the previous ASO experienced,” he said. “We start at the same speed they’re at because they’ve shared it with us. Now we’re ready, up to speed, and can take the baton and run with it.”



Ultimately, the NAVSUP WSS ASO Roundtable serves as a critical investment in the future of Marine Corps aviation. By fostering mentorship, sharing institutional knowledge, and aligning command teams before they even arrive at their duty stations, the Marine Corps ensures its supply chains remain robust and its aircraft remain mission-ready.



NAVSUP WSS provides the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and allied forces the program and supply support for the weapon systems that keep naval forces mission ready. With locations in Norfolk, Philadelphia, Mechanicsburg, and Tucson, NAVSUP WSS manages operational readiness for almost 300 deployable ships, 92 submarines, and 3,700 aircraft worldwide.