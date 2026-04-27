Scott AFB recognizes Commander’s Key Support Liaisons

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. -- Base leaders gathered recently to honor Key Support Liaisons and Key Support Mentors during an annual recognition ceremony that included award presentations and a panel discussion on building and strengthening connections with Airmen and their families.

Key Support Liaisons and Mentors serve as critical links between leadership and military families, offering guidance, resources, and a sense of community, especially during deployments or extended periods of separation. Their efforts help strengthen morale and resilience at home, allowing Airmen to remain focused on the mission.

The key support program is an officially recognized U.S. Air & Space Force Commander’s program, and is run with the help of first sergeants and the military & family readiness center.

One KSL with the 375th Operations Support Squadron and panel member, Joleen Garcia, explained, “My main responsibility has been taking some pressure off the leadership team, senior NCOs and NCOs by creating a program to bring life skills to all Airmen and to grow them professionally and personally. Day to day, I build connections with Airmen by checking in. Whether it’s walking around the work center or on teams, I like to check in, and it doesn’t matter what their rank or title is; everyone needs to have a relationship with someone they can trust.”

Col. Matthew Collins, 375th Air Mobility Wing commander, along with other installation leadership delivered remarks at the event. They emphasized that strong family support networks directly contribute to mission readiness, noting that when Airmen know their families are supported, they can focus fully on executing the mission.

The panel discussion included commanders, KSLs and first sergeants, providing attendees the opportunity to exchange best practices, share experiences, and gain insight into how units can further strengthen support networks at the squadron level, reinforcing a proactive approach to Airmen and family readiness.

“The most rewarding part of serving in my position is watching the Airmen and their families grow up and being a part of their lives,” said Garcia. “Anyone who is interested in being a Key Support Liaison should just do it! We need people at all levels.”

Members interested in becoming a KSL or KSM should contact their unit command team and the Military & Family Readiness Center for more information.

During the event, the following Key Support Liaisons were recognized for their dedication to supporting Airmen and families across Team Scott: