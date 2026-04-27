Weapons Support Jacksonville enhances warfighter support through workforce connection to the fleet

Courtesy Photo | Members of the Defense Logistics Agency Weapons Support at Jacksonville civilian...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Members of the Defense Logistics Agency Weapons Support at Jacksonville civilian workforce connect with the military members they support while touring the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21) and the USS Lassen (DDG 82) as part of the third installment of their “Meet the Warfighter: Waterfront” series, reinforcing the critical link between the agency's logistics support and the nation's combat readiness. (Photo illustration by Dominique Shelton) see less | View Image Page

Using an out-of-the-box approach, Defense Logistics Agency Weapons Support at Jacksonville recently connected members of its civilian workforce with the military members they support as part of the third installment of their “Meet the Warfighter: Waterfront” series, reinforcing the critical link between the agency's logistics support and the nation's combat readiness.



Similar to the first two installments, event participants toured two distinct U.S. Navy vessels: the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21), a Freedom-class littoral combat ship, and the USS Lassen (DDG 82), an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer. For many, this was their first time stepping aboard an active warship.

By offering an invaluable, firsthand look into the complex and demanding environment of the Navy, the series aims to bridge the gap between the desks of the Weapons Support at Jacksonville employees who provide the support and the decks on the Navy ships manned by the Sailors they are supporting.



“This was an unparalleled opportunity for our personnel to see the direct results of their work,” said Navy Cmdr. Christopher Harvey, Weapons Support at Jacksonville director. “These types of engagements are crucial in ensuring members of the DLA team understand the real-world consequences associated with the work they do. Connecting our folks to the warfighters on the deck plates is essential for mission success because it fosters a deeper understanding and a stronger partnership.”

While touring the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul, the team had the unique opportunity of sharing a meal with members of the ship’s crew, allowing for open communication and personal insight into the day-to-day lives and challenges of the Sailors. Later in the day, while aboard the USS Lassen, participants were granted a detailed look into critical operational spaces, including the Auxiliary Machinery Room which highlighted the complex engineering behind powering a warship and the parts needed to keep it running.

“Engagements like this are critical to our civilian workforce,” said Navy Lt. Joey Buckley, Weapons Support at Jacksonville operations officer. “By seeing their environment and speaking with the Sailors firsthand, our team members are able to gain a clearer picture of the needs, which allows them to make adjustments in their efforts of supporting our service members.”

This initiative directly supports the DLA Director's 2025-2030 Strategic Plan, titled "DLA Transforms: A Call to Action." The plan outlines four transformation imperatives − People, Precision, Posture, and Partnerships − that guide the agency's efforts to adapt and excel in a changing world.



This engagement is a powerful example of the “Partnerships” imperative in action.

The goal of the "Partnerships" imperative is to foster close collaboration and integration between DLA and the military services to better develop comprehensive support strategies. These efforts help to move the agency beyond simply having transactional relationships with customers and more toward integrated partnerships.



By placing DLA personnel on Navy ships, Weapons Support at Jacksonville is granting individuals the opportunity to physically see the different weapons capabilities and storeroom configurations between a small littoral combat ship and a larger guided-missile destroyer. Having this knowledge can help a logistician better understand each platform's unique needs, in turn helping them to better tailor the support they provide.



“For the members of the DLA workforce, events like these are more than just a field trip,” Harvey said. “They are a reminder that the spreadsheets, purchase orders, and inventory lists they manage each day have a direct impact on the lives of the Sailors, Soldiers, Airmen, and Marines who defend this country. This connection to the mission helps to enhance morale, improve job satisfaction, and ultimately helps DLA deliver on its promise of providing unmatched global support to the warfighter.”