Custom tool reshapes contract management

In an environment where every second counts, a Defense Logistics Agency Weapons Support at Ogden employee has single-handedly revolutionized how post-award administrators handle contracts, giving them back their most valuable asset: time.

Joshua Farr, a branch chief in the Contract Support Office, developed a custom set of digital tools, converting a once-manual, muddled and confusing process into a streamlined, data-driven operation.



His creative approach, which combines a powerful data analysis dashboard with an extensive knowledge repository, not only boosts efficiency but also directly enhances DLA’s ability to support the warfighter.



Before Farr stepped in to find a solution, contract administrators were bogged down in a tedious daily cycle of digital detective work.

“Administrators had to manually search multiple disconnected systems to answer basic questions – such as whether units had shipped, whether they were early or late, and what status updates were available from the suppliers,” Farr said. “They were constantly jumping between several different data sources, piecing together information manually. The process was slow, repetitive and highly inefficient.”

According to Farr, this inefficiency led to inconsistent results and wasted many hours as employees constantly found themselves chasing information down digital “rabbit holes,” often revalidating data they had already validated. The turning point, he recalled, came during critical meetings with an Air Force customer.

“The official Air Force systems were down, outdated or showing inaccurate information,” Farr said. “Those inaccuracies drove unnecessary discussions and confusion.” That experience solidified his resolve to create a single, reliable source of truth that could synchronize and refresh data quickly, ensuring both DLA administrators and their military partners could rely on accurate, current contract performance data.

Faced with this challenge, Farr set out to teach himself a new set of technical skills. He began by merging different tracking spreadsheets and using Power Query, a data transformation tool, to make the long and tedious task of cleaning and consolidating the information easier. He then used the data visualization platform called Power BI to build an interactive dashboard that turns raw data into clear, useful information.

“I relied on my own analytical experience, online learning, YouTube tutorials and artificial intelligence assistance to develop the logic that translated raw data into meaningful performance insights,” Farr said, noting that learning the complex data analysis language was a significant but rewarding challenge.

The result is a tool that gives administrators immediate visibility of contractor delivery performance, answering questions about what’s on time, what’s late and most importantly, the reason for any issues. This allows administrators to move beyond simply tracking metrics and spend more time focused on proactively addressing the root causes of potential delays.

The feedback from his colleagues was immediate.



“A significant piece of feedback was that the tool gave individuals back their time,” Farr said. “Many have said that as a result of using my tool they feel more organized, more confident in the data and better equipped to manage their daily contractor interactions instead of having to spend so much time trying to figure out where the problem lies.”

According to Kendall Judd, a branch chief in the Weapons Support at Ogden Post-Award Contract Office and an avid user of Farr’s tool, there has been a major culture shift within Ogden’s contracting office since the tool was deployed.

“In the past, we were reactive, oftentimes struggling with archaic and unreliable systems,” Judd said. “Since the implementation of Josh’s tool, the team has become proactive and data driven. This has transformed daily operations from a reactive posture to a forward-looking strategy of continuous improvement.”

While the data analysis tool solved the efficiency problem, Judd identified a deeper, more strategic challenge lurking in the background – the loss of institutional knowledge.

“The most important factor associated with Josh’s tool is its direct and powerful solution to a critical business problem – the loss of institutional knowledge,” Judd said. “As experienced employees left the organization, the agency was left with a significant experience gap.”

To address this, Farr developed a second, equally important tool – a Microsoft OneNote – based repository called “Lessons Learned.” This digital knowledge base captures real-world scenarios, proven solutions and the specific regulatory references needed to resolve complex contract issues.



“It became a living archive where administrators could see examples from colleagues, understand policy expectations, and avoid reinventing the wheel,” Farr said. He strongly advises his colleagues to contribute their own experiences, ensuring the resource remains relevant and grows organically.

“Before we had this tool, valuable knowledge was permanently lost when an employee left the organization,” Judd said. “Now, that wisdom is captured, preserved and used to empower the next generation of contracting professionals.”

This combination of data-driven efficiency and preserved expertise has a direct tangible impact on DLA’s core mission of providing support to the warfighter.

“Our mission is to get the Air Force the parts they need on time so depot maintenance can stay on schedule,” Farr said. The tool provides early visibility when a delivery is at risk, allowing DLA to have proactive conversations with the customer well in advance. “That proactive communication gives the Air Force time to adjust their plans until the replacement parts arrive. It keeps everyone aligned and focused on the mission.”

For Farr, whose primary role as a manager is to “help people remove obstacles,” the motivation is simple. He is driven by seeing real results and empowering his team with the information they need to succeed.

Looking ahead, Farr plans to continue enhancing the tool, adding deeper insights and more automation as new needs are identified. His work stands as a powerful example of how individual initiative, a commitment to learning and a focus on the mission can create a ripple effect of positive change throughout the DLA enterprise.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2026 Date Posted: 05.06.2026 12:12 Story ID: 564534 Location: RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Custom tool reshapes contract management, by Dominique J. Shelton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.