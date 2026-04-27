Ranchers Explore the Space Legacy of White Sands Missile Range

Photo By Vanessa Flores | Every year, Ranchers' Day at White Sands Missile Range gives local ranchers and WSMR...... read more read more Photo By Vanessa Flores | Every year, Ranchers' Day at White Sands Missile Range gives local ranchers and WSMR leaders a chance to reconnect, learn, and enjoy time together in a small group. Ranchers get to tour parts of the missile range that are usually closed to the public. The event held this year on May 5, 2026, also shows how important ranchers are to national defense, helps everyone work together safely during missile tests, and brings the community closer. Morgan shared various space-related photos, including one of his own taken while at the International Space Station. What made the photo unique is that it clearly shows the White Sands footprint from space. He explained that he took the photos without knowing that he would eventually become the commander of White Sands Missile Range. see less | View Image Page

Every year, Ranchers' Day at White Sands Missile Range gives local ranchers and WSMR leaders a chance to reconnect, learn, and enjoy time together in a small group. Ranchers get to tour parts of the missile range that are usually closed to the public. The event held this year on May 5, 2026, also shows how important ranchers are to national defense, helps everyone work together safely during missile tests, and brings the community closer.



This year, the ranchers began their visit at the Frontier Club for a space-themed day. White Sands Missile Range Senior Commander Col. Andrew Morgan welcomed everyone with an inspiring astronaut talk, sharing that May 5 is National Astronaut Day—the anniversary of Alan Shepard’s historic 1961 flight as the first American in space. Morgan also shared his personal experiences as an Army Astronaut for NASA, performing over 45 hours of spacewalks during a 9-month spaceflight on the International Space Station.



“Our partnership around the range with you is critical to national security, and this mission that we do here,” Morgan said, addressing the ranchers. “Astronaut Day acknowledges our country’s achievements in human space flight and Rancher’s Day to thank you for your partnership; the convergence of these two events allows us to share White Sands Missile Range’s connection to our space program with you.”



Morgan shared various space-related photos, including one of his own taken while at the International Space Station. What made the photo unique is that it clearly shows the White Sands footprint from space. He explained that he took the photos without knowing that he would eventually become the commander of White Sands Missile Range.



“Did I foresee I would be here at White Sands Missile Range? No, no idea. One, it is beautiful, it's easy to pick out,” said Morgan. “Much of the southwest is very nondescript. You can pick things out like the Grand Canyon, but this area is very distinctive; it catches an astronaut's eye. That is what we were trained to do—take pictures of interesting things on the Earth.”



The group explored space relics and artifacts brought from the New Mexico Museum of Space History. Museum staff shared stories behind each item, bringing the history and significance of space exploration to life.



Soon after, the New Mexico Museum of Space History’s educational director, Michael Shinabery, took the stage to speak about WSMR's history in space flight. Focusing on the 1940’s and 50’s.



The group also visited Launch Complex 33 to see the Army Blockhouse and gantry, which was the first of its kind in the U.S. The WSMR museum staff led a tour of the area, sharing information about its role in early rocket testing and space exploration.



After a day of tours and presentations, the ranchers boarded their buses and headed home. The event offered them a unique look at the history and importance of White Sands Missile Range, strengthening the partnership between the local ranching community and WSMR, “America’s Range.”