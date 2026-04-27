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    Balikatan 2026: 25th Infantry Division Soldiers conduct drone training ahead of counter-landing live-fire exercise in the Philippines

    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Soldiers Conduct Drone Training Before the Counter Landing Live Fire Exercise in the Philippines

    Photo By Spc. Hunter Carpenter | U.S. Army Pfc. Conner Allred, an infantryman assigned to 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry ...... read more read more

    LAOAG, LUZON, PHILIPPINES

    04.30.2026

    Story by Spc. Hunter Carpenter 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    LAOAG, Philippines — Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division conducted drone training in preparation for a counter-landing live-fire exercise during the 41st iteration of Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Laoag, Philippines, April 26, 2026.

    Along the northern coast of Luzon, wind conditions shift quickly and the landscape varies between vegetation and open coast, creating a difficult environment for aerial reconnaissance. Soldiers trained with first-person view drones and heavy-lift unmanned aerial systems, going through realistic scenarios in the hard coastal environment.

    Operators flew drones at low altitudes and extended ranges, identifying simulated targets and moving objects across the beach. The hands-on training enhanced operator skills and allowed Soldiers to better understand how unmanned aerial technology can be used in the upcoming live-fire exercise.

    “Our training objective was familiarization of the first-person view with the conditions of wind while testing how far out we can actually go in these conditions,” said Sgt. Austin Defreitas, an infantryman assigned to 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment. “With drones, you need a specific skill set that’s a use-it or lose-it skill set so you have to constantly practice to maintain your level of efficiency and lethality.”

    Using both lightweight reconnaissance drones and heavier payload-capable systems, Soldiers practiced surveillance, target acquisition, and aerial resupply concepts. These aerial capabilities provide commanders with increased visibility of the battlefield while reducing risk to personnel during missions.

    “Drones give the commanders another tool that they can use for precision strikes if they need to hit a specific target like something in a building or a vehicle out in the distance,” said Defreitas, “You can get the drones up very quickly and hit targets precisely with them.”

    The drone training supports the unit’s upcoming counter-landing live-fire exercise, where U.S. forces, alongside members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, will simulate defending coastal terrain against opposing forces. Integrating unmanned aerial systems into the operation enables Soldiers to identify threats quickly, coordinate movement more easily, and enhance overall mission effectiveness and success.

    Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 07:07
    Story ID: 564489
    Location: LAOAG, LUZON, PH
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 2026: 25th Infantry Division Soldiers conduct drone training ahead of counter-landing live-fire exercise in the Philippines, by SPC Hunter Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Soldiers Conduct Drone Training Before the Counter Landing Live Fire Exercise in the Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Soldiers Conduct Drone Training Before the Counter Landing Live Fire Exercise in the Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Soldiers Conduct Drone Training Before the Counter Landing Live Fire Exercise in the Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Soldiers Conduct Drone Training Before the Counter Landing Live Fire Exercise in the Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Soldiers Conduct Drone Training Before the Counter Landing Live Fire Exercise in the Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Soldiers Conduct Drone Training Before the Counter Landing Live Fire Exercise in the Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Soldiers Conduct Drone Training Before the Counter Landing Live Fire Exercise in the Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Soldiers Conduct Drone Training Before the Counter Landing Live Fire Exercise in the Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Soldiers Conduct Drone Training Before the Counter Landing Live Fire Exercise in the Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Soldiers Conduct Drone Training Before the Counter Landing Live Fire Exercise in the Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Soldiers Conduct Drone Training Before the Counter Landing Live Fire Exercise in the Philippines

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    Balikatan
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    BK26
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