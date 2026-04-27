New York state legislators, 10th Mountain Division leaders celebrate Fort Drum Day

ALBANY, N.Y. – New York state legislators welcomed senior commanders, soldiers, and civilian representatives from the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum for Fort Drum Day at the Capitol, an annual event recognizing the installation’s vital role in national defense and its deep connection to communities across the state, May 4.

“Every year this event allows us to commemorate not only the significance of Fort Drum to New York state, but the exceptional sacrifice made by the servicemembers and the family that call it home,” said Senator Andrea Stewart-Cousins.

The day’s events underscored Fort Drum’s significant economic, strategic, and cultural contributions to New York State, along with the enduring partnership between state leaders and the U.S. Army’s most deployed division.

“What a privilege for us to witness government in action this morning and for us to see firsthand what and why we choose to defend our great republic,” said Maj. Gen. Scott M. Naumann, commander of 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum.

Throughout the day, lawmakers and military officials came together to discuss shared priorities—ranging from soldier and family support to infrastructure needs and continued collaboration with communities across the North Country.

“Our home here in New York at Fort Drum provides us with a fantastic venue to conduct training that’s relevant to the next fight while our infrastructure and our services are among the best in the entire department,” said Naumann. “Our readiness is locally driven, but our impact is global.”

Fort Drum supports tens of thousands of soldiers, families, veterans, and civilian employees, serving as a cornerstone of the region’s community and economy. The installation hosts world‑class training facilities and the Army’s premier light infantry division—renowned for its rapid‑deployment capability and a distinguished history of service dating back to World War II.

“Fort Drum is such an important part of our state,” said Senator Pam Helming, “It’s the largest single site employer in the entire state providing hundreds and hundreds of jobs contributing over $2 billion to our state’s economy.”

The observance included informational displays, meetings with legislative committees, and recognition ceremonies honoring the service and sacrifice of the 10th Mountain Division’s soldiers and families.

For additional information, contact the 10th Mountain Division Public Affairs office at (315) 772-0929.