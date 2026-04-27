ACADEMY RESEARCH SHOWCASE HIGHLIGHTS INNOVATION

Attendees sit and observe presentations during the Academy Research Showcase at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., April 28, 2026. The event brought together military, industry and academic partners to engage with cadet research and explore solutions to real-world challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley) By SSgt. Michael Ward U.S. Air Force Academy Strategic Communications U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – The U.S. Air Force Academy hosted the first Academy Research Showcase at the Madera Cyber Innovation Center, bringing together military, industry and academic partners to engage with the Academy’s undergraduate research enterprise.

Connecting research to real-world missions

The event highlighted how cadet-focused research supports Department of the Air Force priorities while developing our future officers. Through cadet-driven projects and faculty mentorship, research efforts produce operationally relevant solutions to real-world defense challenges. The showcase increases visibility of the Academy’s research capabilities, strengthen partnerships and reinforce the value of sustained investment in cadet research. Amy Berg, Director of Outreach for the Office of Research, said the Academy Research Showcase connects cadet research directly to real-world impact. “Our goal is to demonstrate the breadth, depth and impact of our research enterprise while preparing cadets for the complexities of modern warfare,” Berg said. “Through our cadet-focused, faculty-mentored research, the Academy creates operationally informed, technically credible officers for the Air Force and Space Force who are ready to serve on day one.”

Recognizing excellence in research and teaching

The showcase features the 30th Annual Dean’s Research Awards Ceremony, recognizing cadets and faculty whose work demonstrates research excellence, innovation and mission impact. The awards highlight top performers from the 2024-2025 academic year and reinforce the role of research in developing future officers. The event concluded with the Cadet Research Forum, where cadets presented more than 60 research projects across academic disciplines. The forum reflects the breadth and impact of the Academy’s research enterprise. Brig. Gen. James M. Valpiani, dean of the faculty, left, Cadet 1st Class Luke Maki, center, and Brig. Gen. Jason Rueschhoff, right, pose for a photo during the Academy Research Showcase at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., April 28, 2026. Maki received the Dean of the Faculty Award for Outstanding Cadet Research. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)

Developing future officers through research

Cadet 1st Class Luke Maki, recipient of the Dean of the Faculty Award for Outstanding Cadet Research, said the experience builds skills that extend beyond the classroom. “A lot of the skills I’ve picked up have been about thinking and trying to solve difficult challenges, and I think that translates to anything you’re going to be doing in the Air Force, especially as we’re trying to innovate and prepare for the future fight.”

Robert F. McDermott Awards

Brig. Gen. Robert F. McDermott, appointed by President Dwight D. Eisenhower as the Academy’s first permanent professor and later Dean of the Faculty, helped shape the institution’s academic foundation. The McDermott Awards recognize faculty excellence in the humanities and social sciences. 2024-2025 Academic Year Award Winners Research Excellence in the Social Sciences: Dr. Amelie Davis (DFEG) Research Excellence in the Humanities: Dr. Jose A. Arellano (DFEN) Immediate Impact in Research: Dr. David Couch (DFCH)

Thomas D. Moore Awards

Presented in honor of Maj. Thomas D. Moore, a former professor of physics and electrical engineering, this award recognizes outstanding cadet work during the Cadet Summer Research Program. 2024-2025 Academic Year Award Winners Basic Sciences Division: Cadet First Class William Jameson (DFMS) Engineering Division: Cadet First Class Jacob Bulseco (DFAN) Humanities Division: Cadet First Class Angel Durve (DFEN) Social Sciences Division: Cadet First Class Jordan Martinez (DFBL)

Frank J. Seiler Awards

Col. Frank Seiler is remembered for advancing Air Force laboratory research and expanding opportunities for officer scientists. Sponsored by the Air Force Office of Scientific Research, the Seiler Awards recognize excellence in basic scientific and engineering research. 2024-2025 Academic Year Award Winners Basic Sciences Division: Lt. Col. Michael Plummer (DFPM) Engineering Division: Dr. Sean Mulholland (DFCE)

Dean of the Faculty Award: Outstanding Cadet Research

2024-2025 Academic Year Award Winners Individual: Cadet First Class Luke Maki (DFBI) Team: Cadet Space Physics Team (DFPM) – Cadet First Class Raj Raghulan, Cadet Second Class Francis Cocchini and Cadet Third Class Maxyn Hallare

Dean of the Faculty Award: Research Team of the Year

2024-2025 Academic Year Award Winner Space Physics and Atmospheric Research Center (SPARC) Team (DFPM)

Martinson Scholarship of Teaching and Learning Award

The Martinson Scholarship of Teaching and Learning Award recognizes faculty research focused on improving cadet learning, with impact beyond individual courses. Martinson SoTL Research Award for research conducted in academic year 2023-24 Dr. Elisa Cogbill-Seiders (DFRL) Dr. Brianna Hitt (DFMS) See more photos from the Academy research showcase on https://www.flickr.com/photos/af_academy/albums/. Learn more about cadet research.