Opening ceremony marks the start of Exercise Tiger Balm 2026

Photo By Sgt. Abigail Clark | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Paul Sellars, commanding general of the Washington Army National Guard, and Col. Matthew Chargualaf, deputy director for Exercise Tiger Balm 2026 (TiB26), engage with a member of the Singaporean Armed Forces before the opening ceremony for TiB26 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., May 4, 2026. Exercise Tiger Balm is an annual U.S. Army Pacific-led bilateral exercise focused on the U.S.-Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) military-to-military relationship to build combat readiness, strengthen interoperability between the United States and Singapore armies, and demonstrate regional security partnership and resolve, while enhancing security relations to build a cohesive U.S./SG partnership for a free Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Abigail Clark) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Sgt. Abigail Clark | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Paul Sellars, commanding general of the Washington Army National...... read more read more

Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. — The Washington Army National Guard, alongside U.S. Army Pacific and in partnership with the Singapore Armed Forces, officially opened Exercise Tiger Balm 2026 on May 4 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, marking the start of the 45th iteration of the long-standing bilateral training exercise focused on readiness, interoperability, and regional security cooperation.

“This is the 45th iteration of Tiger Balm, a partnership that began back in 1981. That kind of longevity doesn’t just happen by accident. It happens because both of our armies have made a deliberate choice year after year to invest in each other. Today we continue this relationship built on trust, professionalism, and shared purpose,” said Brig. Gen. Paul Sellars, Commanding General, Joint Forces Headquarters, Washington Army National Guard.

That history set the tone for the ceremony, underscoring how decades of consistent engagement have shaped a training environment built on trust and shared objectives. Exercise Tiger Balm has evolved into a live, virtual, and constructive training event designed to strengthen operational effectiveness between U.S. and Singaporean forces while reinforcing their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

“This exercise is building a capability that we will rely on in the next fight,” Sellars added.

The exercise is structured to simulate real-world operational conditions, bringing together multi-domain capabilities across land, air, and cyber environments. By integrating active-duty and National Guard units with Singaporean partners, the training creates a realistic setting where forces can test and refine how they operate together in complex scenarios.

“We will continue to build that connective tissue between partners that keeps us at the leading edge of battle,” Sellars said.

That “connective tissue” is reflected not only in tactical coordination but also in the relationships formed between Soldiers. The exercise emphasizes interoperability not just as a capability, but as a necessity in modern operations where coalition forces must operate seamlessly.

“Singapore and American soldiers standing side by side, solving problems together, learning from each other, building trust that cannot be created in any other way,” Sellars said.

The opening ceremony brought together senior leaders, Soldiers, and distinguished visitors, formally recognizing the strength of the U.S.-Singapore partnership. Over the upcoming weeks, participants will engage in command post exercises, field training exercises, and cultural exchanges designed to deepen both professional and personal connections.

“When we train like this, we improve our readiness and we strengthen regional stability,” Sellars said. Col. Philip Khoo, Chief of Staff, Singapore 6th Division, echoed those sentiments, emphasizing the enduring value of the exercise from the Singaporean perspective.

“For 45 years it has stood as a testament to something far more enduring than any other exercise, which means professionalism and a shared commitment to operational excellence,” Khoo said.

His remarks highlighted how Tiger Balm extends beyond routine training, serving as a platform for continuous improvement and shared standards between both militaries. The exercise reinforces the importance of maintaining high levels of readiness while adapting to evolving challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.

“It allows us to sharpen our warfighter competencies, strengthen interoperability, and build the trust required to respond to real-world challenges,” Khoo said.

As the exercise progresses, participating forces will face increasingly complex scenarios designed to replicate operational realities, testing both individual proficiency and collective capability.

“Over the upcoming weeks, we will put that to the test,” Khoo said.

According to U.S. Army Pacific, the primary objective of Tiger Balm 2026 is to build combat readiness and demonstrate the United States’ commitment to regional stability through strong alliances and partnerships. The exercise emphasizes key priorities including campaigning, transformation, lethality, partnerships, and people, all contributing to broader theater security cooperation and strategic deterrence efforts in the Indo-Pacific.

The opening ceremony not only marked the beginning of Exercise Tiger Balm 2026 but reinforced the enduring alliance between the United States and Singapore. Through continued collaboration and shared training, both nations strengthen their ability to respond to regional challenges and uphold stability across the Indo-Pacific.