Army Reserve Engages Future Leaders at DECA’s Annual International Conference

ATLANTA — More than 18,000 students, advisors, and industry partners gathered at the Georgia World Congress Center from April 25–28, for the 80th annual Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) International Career Development Conference—the premier annual conference held in April. The event brought together emerging leaders from all 50 states, U.S. territories, and Canada to compete, network, and explore career opportunities in business, marketing, and entrepreneurship.

As part of the Army Reserve’s ongoing commitment to community engagement and leader development, Soldiers participated directly in the conference’s competitive events and career programming. On April 27, 1st Lt. Emani Saucier and Sgt. 1st Class Chantell Black of the 982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne) volunteered as judges, evaluating and scoring student presentations across multiple business categories. Each Soldier listened to more than 20 student pitches, where competitors presented innovative marketing strategies and solutions to real-world business challenges.

“I was thoroughly impressed by the professional competence displayed,” said Saucier. “It was a privilege to witness such high-caliber presentations from our next generation of leaders.” The conference also featured the Emerging Leader Series and an expansive college and career exhibit hall, where Army Reserve and Army ROTC representatives connected with students exploring post-high school and job options. Recruiters and leaders emphasized the alignment between DECA’s mission and the Army’s leadership development framework.

“These are some of the brightest students that our nation has to offer,” said Brig. Gen. Tonri Brown, Deputy Commanding General – Signal, 335th Signal Command (Theater). “Many of these students reside within our communities where we serve.” Senior Army leaders, including Brig. Gen. Sean Crockett, Deputy Commanding General, U.S. Army Cadet Command, attended events throughout the conference, reinforcing the Army’s commitment to developing future leaders. Speaking during a luncheon, Crockett encouraged students to look at the Army as an opening to gain professional growth.

“DECA works to build leaders, as you have already proven yourselves to be,” he said. “As you continue to seek opportunities, remember the U.S. Army offers countless pathways to continue that journey.” For many students, the Army Reserve offers a flexible option to combine civilian career goals with military service. Sarah Cozewith, DECA’s Chief Partnership Officer, highlighted the value of that balance.

“The Reserve is an excellent opportunity for students who may not see themselves as full-time,” said Cozewith. “It provides another avenue to pursue a career pathway that allows them to fold in their current ideas for the future with something new.”

Army Reserve recruiters echoed that sentiment, noting the inspiration drawn from interacting with students at the event. “This event has been phenomenal,” said Staff Sgt. Napoleon Booker, an Active Guard Reserve recruiter from the Atlanta Recruiting Battalion. “Just getting a feel for their outlook has been very inspiring.”