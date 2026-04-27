DLA Aviation at Jacksonville reinforces partnership with FRCSE, DLA Distribution to bolster warfighter readiness

Courtesy Photo | Defense Logistics Agency Aviation at Jacksonville Director Navy Cmdr. Christopher...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Defense Logistics Agency Aviation at Jacksonville Director Navy Cmdr. Christopher Harvey addresses top leaders from Aviation at Jacksonville, Fleet Readiness Center Southeast and DLA Distribution during a strategy session held on Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida, July 16. The briefing focused on strengthening the foundational elements of support provided to FRC operations. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Defense Logistics Agency Aviation at Jacksonville, along with Fleet Readiness Center Southeast and DLA Distribution, recently hosted a strategy session focused on strengthening the foundational elements of support provided to FRC operations, solidifying their commitment to providing seamless logistical support to the warfighter.



Led by Aviation at Jacksonville Director Navy Cmdr. Christopher Harvey, the event provided a transparent overview of DLA Aviation’s core functions and the crucial support it delivers to FRCs. Other topics discussed included: key performance indicators, materiel availability, fill rate, work order effectiveness, WOE leading indicators, unfilled orders, and materiel delays.



According to Harvey, the team from Aviation at Jacksonville has consistently surpassed established targets across implemented metrics. However, demonstrating a commitment to continuous improvement and a "Great Real Get Better" philosophy, the team explored opportunities to further refine these already strong results and further optimize operational efficiency.

“We’re not just satisfied with meeting the standard,” Harvey said. “We’re constantly striving to exceed expectations and find new ways to better serve our customers at FRCSE and, ultimately, the warfighter.”



The session encouraged open dialogue with FRCSE and DLA Distribution leaders, emphasizing actionable strategies to achieve even greater efficiencies. The strong collaborative relationship between the organizations served as a cornerstone of past successes and future advancements. The teams highlighted the significant value of their established weekly meetings with FRC’s Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul – Logistics Officer, and the DLA Distribution team. This consistent and collaborative communication allows for critical discussions that are essential to overcoming challenges and driving collective success.

“The synergy between these teams is truly impressive,” said FRCSE Commanding Officer Navy Capt. Mike Windom. “It is very evident that they collaborate effectively, and I appreciate everyone's dedication.”

The briefing also included an in-depth analysis of root causes for specific challenges, particularly those impacting WOE leading indicators, such as local logistics delays and demand forecasting, as well as an in-depth discussion centered on the Materiel Status Report for the newly acquired T-45 aircraft at FRCSE.



The teams proactively leveraged lessons learned from previous support efforts for the F-5 platform to ensure seamless material readiness for the T-45. This proactive, forward-thinking approach is essential for effectively supporting future warfighter needs, particularly for critical training platforms like the T-45.

"By applying lessons learned from past experiences, we can anticipate and address potential roadblocks early on," Harvey said. "This proactive approach is key to ensuring the T-45 training mission remains uninterrupted."



These collaborative efforts directly contribute to mission success by ensuring FRCSE has the necessary resources to maintain and repair aircraft, ultimately enabling the warfighter to perform their duties effectively.



“By streamlining logistical processes, improving material availability, and proactively addressing potential challenges, DLA Aviation, FRCSE and DLA Distribution are working together to ensure optimal warfighter readiness,” Harvey said. “The ongoing dialogue and strategic alignment between these organizations promise continued improvements in efficiency and support for the nation’s defense.”