DLA Aviation ensures CH-53K King Stallion’s long-term readiness at Cherry Point

Photo By Dominique J. Shelton | Defense Logistics Agency Aviation at Cherry Point is playing a crucial role in the...... read more read more Photo By Dominique J. Shelton | Defense Logistics Agency Aviation at Cherry Point is playing a crucial role in the first depot-level maintenance of the U.S. Marine Corps' newest heavy-lift helicopter, the CH-53K King Stallion. The helicopter, also known as the “Kilo,” is undergoing an Aged Exploration Planned Depot event at Fleet Readiness Center East on Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in Havelock, North Carolina. (Photos courtesy of DLA Aviation at Cherry Point) see less | View Image Page

Defense Logistics Agency Aviation at Cherry Point is playing a crucial role in the first depot-level maintenance of the U.S. Marine Corps' newest heavy-lift helicopter, the CH-53K King Stallion.

The helicopter, also known as the “Kilo,” is undergoing an Aged Exploration Planned Depot event at Fleet Readiness Center East on Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in Havelock, North Carolina.



“It's an honor for our team to be involved in planning logistical support for this new platform," said Navy Cmdr. Edwin Jimenez, director of DLA Aviation at Cherry Point. “DLA Aviation at Cherry Point is an integral part of the work at FRC East, and we take pride in our ability to adapt to new requirements.”

The AEPD is a comprehensive inspection after a predetermined number of flight hours. Engineers, industry professionals and other experts participate, gathering critical data on parts needing repair, replacement or servicing. Effective communication and collaboration are essential to understanding the results and establishing a successful supply chain for future maintenance.

“This effort must be collaborative,” said Jimenez. “The demands of the fleet must inform DLA, which leverages the supply chain to achieve success. Having all the partners under one roof looking at the same aircraft allows each group to understand the challenges and be better prepared for future support.”

The Aviation at Cherry Point team provides essential Class IX material, hazardous material support and emergency procurement assistance during the AEPD. The CH-53K program office and the Original Equipment Manufacturer are primarily responsible for interim supply support.

Unlike its predecessor, the CH-53E Super Stallion, the CH-53K has less than 50% parts compatibility, creating uncertainty about replacement part needs. The AEPD is crucial for understanding these needs and developing effective support strategies.

“We’ve supported the legacy CH-53E for many years,” Jimenez said. “However, the Kilo is a new aircraft for both the fleet and DLA. As a result, there are unknowns about which parts will need replacement. Planning for these unknown requirements can be extremely challenging. This is where the AEPD comes in to assist with understanding what parts need to be replenished and how often. We also have an opportunity here to get involved earlier in the fielding process, ensuring long-term sustainment success.”



According to Aviation at Cherry Point’s Operations Officer U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Jason Gurrister, the biggest challenge has been the limited information available to predict requirements, emphasizing the importance of early involvement in logistics planning.



“As with any new weapon system, the lack of historical data to inform future needs has caused challenges,” Gurrister said. “The team did a great job predicting requirements based on available information; however, unpredicted needs are emerging. Early involvement in the logistics planning process is crucial. It allows us to assist with successful implementation and make more informed decisions.”

Despite potential resource limitations and long lead times, Gurrister said the Aviation at Cherry Point team is prepared to respond to any requirements.

“Leveraging data analytics and forecasting is crucial for ensuring the right parts are available at the right time,” said Aviation at Cherry Point Deputy Commander Joshua Waller. “We continually update requirements based on forecasting models.

This project aligns with DLA’s 2025-2030 Strategic Plan, which focuses on ensuring warfighters have the capabilities needed in an increasingly complex and contested global environment. The CH-53K, a vital Marine Corps asset, requires effective logistical backing, and DLA’s support ensures continued worldwide operations.

“We anticipate a steady increase in support of CH-53K,” Jimenez said. “Our personnel are preparing by identifying and registering requirements for aircraft that won’t arrive for several years, ensuring we are ready to meet future demands. The Aviation at Cherry Point team is fully engaged and ready to provide support.”