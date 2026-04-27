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    Fort Drum waters stocked for trout season

    Ample fishing opportunities at Fort Drum

    Photo By Michael Strasser | More than 6,700 trout were released into the waters at Fort Drum, New York between May...... read more read more

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Story by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    FORT DRUM, N.Y. (May 6, 2026) -- In coordination with Fort Drum’s Fish and Wildlife Management Program, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation employees stocked more than 6,700 on the installation between May 1-5.

    Roughly, 210 rainbow trout were stocked in the deep, cold waters of Quarry Pond; 4,670 brown trout were stocked at various angling sites along Black Creek in the training area.

    Additionally, 1,100 brook trout were stocked in Remington Pond, and another 780 in the West branch of Black Creek.

    According to the DEC, fish stocking enhances recreational fishing while restoring native species to waters they formerly occupied. Visit [https://dec.ny.gov/things-to-do/freshwater-fishing](https://dec.ny.gov/things-to-do/freshwater-fishing) for more information.

    Trout fishing season began April 1 and continues until Oct. 15. Anglers should note that Remington Pond is a catch-and-release site for all fish, except trout. You don’t need a recreation permit to fish there, but a NYS fishing license is required.

    To learn more about fishing regulations at Fort Drum, places to fish, and how to obtain a recreation permit, visit [https://fortdrum.isportsman.net/fishing.aspx](https://fortdrum.isportsman.net/fishing.aspx).

    Upcoming Free Fishing Days in New York state, including Fort Drum, are scheduled June 27-28, Sept. 26, and Nov. 11.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 16:15
    Story ID: 564437
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Drum waters stocked for trout season, by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Ample fishing opportunities at Fort Drum
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    Ample fishing opportunities at Fort Drum
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    Fort Drum, Fort Drum Environmental, trout stocking, NYS DEC, IMCOM, AMC

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