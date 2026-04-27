(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Expands Company-Level SUAS Solutions By Adding Three New Systems

    U.S. Army expands company-level SUAS solutions by adding three new systems

    Courtesy Photo | REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. - The U.S. Army expanded the company-level Small Unmanned...... read more read more

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Courtesy Story

    Capability Program Executive Aviation

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. - The U.S. Army expanded the company-level Small Unmanned Aircraft System (SUAS) portfolio for priority Transformation in Contact (TiC) units by selecting three additional vendor solutions. Led by the Capability Program Executive (CPE) Aviation’s Project Manager for Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (PM UAS), this capability expansion supports the Department of War’s (DoW) Drone Dominance priorities, expedites Army TiC initiatives, accelerates Soldier feedback, and informs requirement refinement.

    The vendors and their respective systems are AeroVironment’s Vapor CLE, Mistral Inc.’s Thor, and Quantum Systems’ Vector AI. These systems were selected as TiC candidates following a flight capability demonstration and a manufacturing readiness assessment, which validate performance and equip warfighters with drone technology faster, in accordance with DoW’s Drone Dominance efforts.

    “TiC units provide invaluable feedback to shape technology requirements,” said Lt. Col. Michael Carroll, SUAS Product Manager. “Our Soldiers are directly informing requirements that will allow us to continue delivering the best UAS products to meet the demands of our fighting formations.”

    These platforms join the currently fielded Performance Drone Works (PDW) C-100 and Anduril Ghost-X systems placed in many Army formations, bringing the company level UAS portfolio to five different systems with their own set of unique capabilities and designs that enable a tailored approach to battlefield effects.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 15:15
    Story ID: 564426
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 50
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Expands Company-Level SUAS Solutions By Adding Three New Systems, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    U.S. Army expands company-level SUAS solutions by adding three new systems
    U.S. Army expands company-level SUAS solutions by adding three new systems
    U.S. Army expands company-level SUAS solutions by adding three new systems

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SUAS
    ArmyTransformation
    CPEAVN
    DroneDominance
    PMUAS
    UASMarketplace

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version