Courtesy Photo | Discover amazing prices on quality meat and produce in the Commissary Sales Flyer for May 4-17, part of our “Operation Baby” and “National Military Appreciation Month” promotions. (DeCA graphic) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | Discover amazing prices on quality meat and produce in the Commissary Sales Flyer for...... read more read more

By DeCA’s Marketing Directorate

FORT LEE, Va. – Discover special savings in the May 4-17 https://shop.commissaries.com/store-flyer, which includes our Operation Baby Sale that continues through May 15, offering discounts on baby essentials.

Under the theme “Deals on Baby Essentials You Can’t Duck!”, Operation Baby Sale is offering quality and value-packed products for babies and toddlers through May 15. This limited-time event is available at CONUS and Pacific commissaries. Check our https://shop.commissaries.com/baby-sale for updates.

USDA Choice beef top round stir fry steak, on sale for $5.70 a pound, makes a quick and flavorful dish featuring thinly sliced beef top round steak stir-fried with vegetables in a savory sauce. Originating from the Chinese stir-fry tradition, this dish is a versatile and healthy way to enjoy fresh ingredients, often served over rice or noodles.

USDA Choice beef T-bone steaks is on sale for $13.11 a pound. This cut offers the best of both worlds – a lean and tender filet on one side and a flavorful strip steak on the other.

Add fresh broccoli to your stir fry is on sale for $2.59 a pound. Kiwi is also on sale for 79 cents each is delicious and packed with essential nutrients, making it a popular choice for a fresh snack, smoothies and desserts.

Read on for more great ways to save money at your commissary:

· Spring Savings Event. You will also be able to stretch your paychecks with great deals during this event scheduled May 14-17, CONUS stores only. Sales will occur either indoors or outside, depending on store. Visit https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/store-locations, select your store to view all items in your area.

· Share your photos for National Military Appreciation Month. May is set aside to recognize and honor the dedication and sacrifices of U.S. Armed Forces members, veterans and their families. As part of the “Together We Stand Strong” campaign, commissaries encourage patrons to participate by sharing photos of themselves in uniform or of their loved ones who have served. You can contribute to the campaign by submitting your photos online at https://shop.commissaries.com/stand-strong. Selected photos may be featured in upcoming Commissary Sales Flyers and commemorative videos, showcasing your contributions as part of ongoing recognition efforts.

· https://shop.commissaries.com/recipes/big_meal_little_price_flank_steak_dinner_deal_under_30/r/3875346312916373689. Make a delicious “https://shop.commissaries.com/recipes/big_meal_little_price_beef_and_broccoli_stir_fry_night_under_25/r/3882351275081208601” meal for mom on Mother’s Day, May 10, which serves four for under $25. Find out more about it in this week’s sales flyer.

· Soda Sale. Stock up on Coca-Cola is on sale at $3.50 a 6-pack (16.9 ounces), available in CONUS, Hawaii and Alaska commissaries, May 8-10.

· https://commissaries.com/digital-coupons. Save big with your Commissary Rewards Card! Unlock digital savings like Instant Discounts, Buy One, Get One (BOGO) Free deals, and high-value coupons—all at your fingertips. Just clip your coupons online and see the savings add up instantly at checkout. If you’re shopping CONUS, you can snag over $50 in savings on select products with digital coupons. While BOGO deals aren’t available overseas, you can still take advantage of exclusive Instant Savings.

· https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/commissary-brandsIf you love stocking up, Commissary Store Brands are a great way to stretch your dollar and squirrel away food for your pantry, freezer, and freezer. DeCA’s private label offers tons of quality products across the store – all at prices that won’t break the bank.

· https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/your-everyday-savings. (YES!) We’ve increased savings on the products you purchase most often, making it easier for you to maximize every shopping trip. Explore hundreds of YES! items throughout the store, including dairy, fresh meats, produce, cleaning supplies, and more. Just look for the bright orange YES! label.

· https://shop.commissaries.com/delivery. Download the free app today from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and make shopping a breeze with these convenient features:

o Pay online for a quick and seamless checkout process.

o Enjoy doorstep delivery at select commissaries (check if delivery is available in your area at https://shop.commissaries.com/my-store/store-locator#!/?has_delivery=true) or curbside pickup at all locations.

o Access digital coupons, sales flyers, and dietitian-approved recipes to shop smarter and eat healthier.

Your commissary is dedicated to helping you save more every time you shop with exclusive deals and discounts. Plan your visit by checking https://shop.commissaries.com/my-store/store-locator, so you can make the most of your well-earned benefit while enjoying a convenient and efficient shopping experience.

* Sale items are available while supplies last. Prices are subject to change.

-DeCA-

About DeCA: The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees, disabled veterans and other authorized patrons and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which supports the costs of building, modernizing and sustaining commissary facilities. A core military family support element and valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America’s military services and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.