HQ, NCBC Shines Brighter Thanks to the Navy Seabee Foundation

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Brittney Kinsey | 260203-N-YM856-1002 GULFPORT, MS. (Feb. 03, 2026) Boatswain's Mate Second Class Jason Castillo, assigned to Naval Construction Battalion Center (NCBC) Gulfport, applies primer to a static display during a restoration project, February 3. Sailors assigned to NCBC Gulfport completed a 500-hour beautification project of static displays at the headquarters building with a donation from the Navy Seabee Foundation. Over several weeks, Sailors refurbished, primed and repainted two historic pieces of equipment, a Caterpillar 35 crawler tractor and a “Little Winner” tow-behind grader. Both represent the types of tools Seabees once used to build under fire during World War II. NCBC Gulfport is home to the Atlantic Fleet Seabees, the Naval Construction Training Center, the Expeditionary Combat Skills Training Center and nearly 40 tenants from the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brittney Kinsey) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL CONSTRUCTION BATTALION CENTER GULFPORT, Miss. - Sailors assigned to Naval Construction Battalion Center (NCBC) Gulfport completed a 500-hour beautification project of static displays at the headquarters building with a donation from the Navy Seabee Foundation, March 10.

Over several weeks, Sailors assigned to NCBC Gulfport refurbished, primed and repainted two historic pieces of equipment displayed at the headquarters building, a Caterpillar 35 crawler tractor and a “Little Winner” tow-behind grader. Both represent the types of tools Seabees once used to build under fire during World War II.

“Restoring these pieces of Seabee history is about more than appearance - it’s about preserving our legacy. These displays represent the hard work, sacrifice, and ‘Can Do’ spirit of generations of Seabees,” said Command Master Chief Charlie Luna, base command master chief, Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport. “By investing in their restoration, we ensure that every Sailor, Marine, Airman, Soldier, Minuteman, Coastie, family member, and visitor who enters NCBC Gulfport is reminded of who we are and what we stand for.”

To avoid environmental contamination and further degradation of the area the team removed rust by hand and repainted each section. The restoration concluded with fresh coats of signature Seabee green and updated stenciling, bringing new life to equipment that has stood watch for decades.

“This particular job took a little more work than we thought it would initially, especially getting the right paint and tools,” said Builder 2nd Class Karinne Yukl, who led the project. “But it is really cool knowing we restored something that is going to last for years and be seen by everyone on base.”

The mission of the Navy Seabee Foundation is to preserve the legacy and history of the Naval Construction Force. In addition to funding heritage efforts like this one, the Foundation provides scholarships to Seabee families and supports museums, memorials and other sites dedicated to the Seabee story.

“These projects are exactly what the Foundation is here to support, preserving Seabee history in a way people can see and connect with,” said Bob Smith, a database and special projects specialist, Navy Seabee Foundation. “When you restore equipment like this, you are not just maintaining displays, you are keeping the Seabee legacy alive for the next generation.”

For NCBC Gulfport, the restored displays serve as more than decoration. They stand as a visible link between the Seabees who built our legacy and those continuing that mission today. Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, located on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, serves more than 10,000 service members, civilian personnel, veterans and family members. NCBC Gulfport is home to the Atlantic Fleet Seabees, the Naval Construction Training Center, the Expeditionary Combat Skills Training Center and nearly 40 tenants from the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force.