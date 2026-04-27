Joint Task Force DC Partners with Secret Service on the National Mall Following Armed Incident Treat

WASHINGTON —- U.S. Secret Service (USSS), Park Police, and National Guardsmen supporting DC Safe and Beautiful mission worked together to neutralize an armed threat and provide care for bystanders at the National Mall, May 4, 2026.

It was approximately 4:11 p.m. on the corner of 15th Street and Independence Avenue SW when a witness alerted officers to an armed person approaching a motorcade. USSS agents confronted the suspect who tried to draw a weapon and use bystanders as a shield. When the suspect failed to comply, agents opened fire, neutralizing the threat who was then taken by emergency medical service.

Service members with the Mississippi National Guard (MSNG), including a quick reaction force (QRF) on patrol, quickly responded to the sound of nearby gunfire.

“We were positioned at the corner of 14th street and constitution when gunfire was heard coming from the area," said U.S. Army Sgt. Lionel Duplessis, a combat medic on patrol assigned to MSNG. “Once shots were identified we sprinted toward the scene.”

The QRF team embedded within MSNG was led by platoon leader 2nd Lt. Harger, Sgt. 1st Class Haynes who was the platoon sergeant, and Duplessis whose role ensured the health and readiness of Soldiers while being prepared to render care to civilians if required.

U.S. Park Police assisted the Guardsmen in evacuating and securing the park area. MSNG quickly set up a 360-security perimeter and identified a 15 year-old visitor from Grand Rapids, Michigan who had sustained minor injuries from a bullet ricochet, grazing both feet.

“While treating the patient, I focused on keeping the child and family calm,” Duplessis explains. “ I kept the situation controlled and as comfortable as possible.”

Swift and meaningful response reflects the Guards initiative of the “Keep DC Safe and Beautiful” mission, where National Guardsmen from various States are activated at the nation’s capital to reduce crime by increasing federal presence and improving the safety of public spaces.

"Our presence helps ensure that people can move safely, reduce fear in the area, and continue to appreciate the history of the city.” Duplessis adds, "Having the ability to care for Soldiers and the public is something I take pride in."

Col. Larry Doane, commander of Joint Task Force - District of Columbia, commended the team’s actions taken throughout the critical scenario.

“We’re very proud of Sgt. Lionel Duplessis, but moreover, I’m proud of the entire team. I’m continually amazed by our Guardsmen who run towards danger to take care of their teammates, and most importantly, the citizens we’re here to defend.”