FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

U.S. Naval Hospital Naples Earns Top Defense Health Agency Award for High Reliability Excellence

Naples, Italy, May 2026. U.S. Naval Hospital Naples has been recognized by the Defense Health Agency (DHA) with the prestigious Military Health System (MHS) Excellence in High Reliability Award, one of only eleven data-driven honors presented across the enterprise for 2025 performance.

The award will be formally presented at the May 2026 MHS Conference and highlights outstanding achievement in the Ready Reliable Care (RRC) Maturity Index Model, which measures progress in advancing high reliability practices across military treatment facilities.

U.S. Naval Hospital Naples was specifically selected for the Inpatient MTF Overall Excellence Award, recognizing it as the top-performing inpatient military treatment facility based on the highest composite score in the 2025 inpatient maturity model.

“This recognition reflects the unwavering commitment of our staff to deliver safe, high-quality care while continuously improving how we serve our patients,” said CAPT Raynese Roberts, Director, U.S. Naval Hospital Naples. “It is a testament to the professionalism and teamwork demonstrated across our organization every day.”

The RRC Maturity Index Model evaluates key capabilities tied to high reliability, including leadership engagement, process improvement, patient safety, and a culture of accountability. U.S. Naval Hospital Naples’ achievement demonstrates sustained excellence in these areas and reinforces its role in advancing DHA’s enterprise priorities.

By strengthening operational capabilities and driving system-wide performance improvements, the hospital’s efforts directly contribute to medical readiness and the overall health of service members, beneficiaries, and families.

“This accomplishment represents more than a score, it reflects a culture committed to continuous improvement and mission readiness,” DHA officials noted in their announcement.

U.S. Naval Hospital Naples continues to set the standard for excellence within the Military Health System, ensuring reliable, patient-centered care in support of the warfighter.