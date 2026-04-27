All aboard: CAAA’s Milton drives railroad safety across JMC

CRANE, Ind. — Austin “Brad” Milton’s fascination with trains began as a childhood interest that eventually grew into a career shaping railroad safety.

“I have loved trains ever since I was about two years old,” Milton said. “My family has a long history of railroaders, so a lot of it is generational.”

The past two years, the 42-year-old has served as Crane Army Ammunition Activity’s railroad safety specialist, where he established and now oversees the installation’s railroad safety program.

“With the adoption of this program, we have been able to foster a better safety culture and provide positive results in mishap reduction and mission readiness,” Milton said. “Our program motto is ‘CAAA is on track for rail safety by becoming the U.S. Army railroad’s gold standard for strong safety culture, teamwork, and mission success.’

“This safety program encompasses a top-down approach with leadership support, enhanced communication, employee responsibility, training content and continuous learning, work environment aids, reporting requirements, timely response and mutual trust,” Milton added.

Milton did not begin his career in railroading. He grew up in an agricultural community and earned a bachelor’s degree in agronomy from Purdue University. After working in the agriculture industry for several years, Milton realized the field was not the right fit. When a management training opportunity opened at CSX Transportation in 2008, he shifted careers and entered the rail industry full time.

Milton went on to serve as an engineer, conductor, trainmaster, road foreman of engines and later Director of Safety and Training for the Indiana Rail Road Company. He built and administered training programs, ensured Federal Railroad Administration compliance and became active in the American Short Line and Regional Railroad Association. In 2023, he received the association’s Safety Professional of the Year award, the highest safety award in the railroad industry. In 2024, Milton brought that experience to CAAA.

Milton conducts annual engineer check rides, efficiency testing, and rail safety assessments at all 10 of JMC’s rail-equipped installations. He participates in those same types of efforts at other Army locations across the country, as well. Milton also serves as a Supervisor of Locomotive Engineers for the Army’s Transportation School, which allows him to certify locomotive engineers and provide on-site coaching.

“I walk in on Day 1 with a crew that has been operating the same way for years with very little training,” Milton said. “By the time I leave, installation commanders are asking me to come back for two weeks because they see their crews getting better.

“I am regularly called up on to assist with rail mishap investigations for railroad operations throughout the Army,” he added. “I am able to couple my expertise with Army mishap investigation techniques to identify root causes and prescribe the implementation of industry proven prevention techniques to ensure the reduction in rail mishaps and a safer Army Rail Enterprise.”

Railroad incident rates are decreasing across JMC’s enterprise as training improves. Many operate with aging equipment and employees who do not work on the railroad every day. Some crews may only run trains once a month, limiting opportunities to maintain proficiency.

“They have to be given the opportunity to hone their skills,” Milton said.

Milton’s long-term goal is to use JMC as a model for the entire Army Rail Enterprise. The Army has 35 rail operations, and Milton believes a standardized approach can bring them all into the 21st century.

Milton estimates that completing the full cycle of assessments and check rides needed to raise JMC’s rail program to the standard he envisions will take five to six years. He’s only one to two years into that process, and rail‑safety assessments run on a three‑year rotation.

“I enjoy the work I do for the Army and know how important it is to provide it with a railroad that is safe and efficient to support the mission,” Milton said. “I look forward to continuing to use my skills to influence the safety and professionalism of the Army Rail Enterprise.”