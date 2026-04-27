The IW Scholars Network Shapes the Future of Irregular Warfare Scholarship

Photo By Pedro Rodriguez | ARLINGTON, VA. - Ms. Julia Marano-Wong, University of Oxford, presents her research topic A U-Shaped Claim: Information Operations’ Impact on Maritime Lawfare in the South China Sea, at the Irregular Warfare Center’s 3rd Annual University Colloquium, Sept. 24, 2025. The Center developed this selective colloquium aimed at building a strong cohort of junior scholars working on IW-related projects and connecting them with senior scholars and practitioners in the field. (Photo by Pedro A. Rodriguez, IWC Contractor) see less | View Image Page

ARLINGTON, VA — As the landscape of global security shifts from traditional battlefields to the “gray zone,” a new generation of thinkers is stepping into the light. At the heart of this intellectual mobilization is the Irregular Warfare Center (IWC) IW Scholars Network, a specialized Functional Area Network (FAN) designed to bridge the gap between classroom theory and frontline reality. For decades, Irregular Warfare (IW) was often treated as a secondary discipline, but today it has emerged as the primary arena of strategic competition. The IWC IW Scholars Network is supporting the United States and its allies to participate in this space and lead it through rigorous academic inquiry and professional development.

The network serves as a collaborative ecosystem for a diverse “whole-of-society” cohort, including seasoned academics, undergraduate or graduate students, and early-career professionals. By connecting these emerging voices with senior defense experts, the network transforms isolated research into actionable national security insights. This mission provides usable and actionable IW-related research to practitioners while building a comprehensive repository of information that supports the broader defense community.

“IWC’s work with the IW Scholars network provides the Department an opportunity to engage with the future of the IW workforce to gather fresh ideas while giving participants a chance to extend their professional network and receive invaluable feedback and guidance on their research,” said Deputy Regional Advisor for U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa and Functional Area Networks, Dr. Sandor Fabian, Ctr.

The crown jewel of the network’s educational mission is the annual Scholars Colloquium, which this year will be held from September 15-16 in Washington, D.C. This highly selective event acts as a professional “battle lab” for ideas, where selected scholars present original research on a broad range of topics potentially ranging from information operations and threat finance to the role of emerging AI in asymmetric conflict. The IWC is currently accepting submissions, due by June 01, for the 2026 Colloquium focused on “Irregular Warfare’s Impact on Homeland Defense.” Participants with papers focused on IW and homeland defense either in the United States or lessons learned from abroad are encouraged to apply. Participants, who may be students or early career professionals, do not just speak to a void; they receive direct, critical feedback from senior practitioners who understand how these theories apply in contested environments. For many participants, the colloquium shapes how they view the field and provides direction to their interest in IW.

“My career as a student of irregular warfare reached a full-circle moment at the colloquium, where my Medical Humanities undergraduate degree and my graduate studies in irregular warfare at Arizona State University converged into the presentation of my research, Trust Under Pressure: Information Control, Institutional Legitimacy, and National Resilience in Public Health Crises,” said Jocelyn Garcia, Master’s Candidate in Global Security (Irregular Warfare) at Arizona State University. “The IWC colloquium is a prudent reminder that irregular and political warfare are inherently human-centric and collaborative endeavors where no one person, entity, or institution has all the tools and capabilities necessary to tackle these deeply interconnected and often wicked problems.”

Beyond the annual colloquium, the IW Scholars Network provides a year-round platform for collaborative research and the development of innovative approaches to modern conflict. By fostering partnerships across global universities, the network explores evolving challenges in healthcare support, maritime security, and cyber resilience. By investing in the education of today’s scholars, the network is effectively securing the innovators of tomorrow’s defense.

According to Dr. Fabian, “IW scholarship requires collaboration and the testing of new ideas, something that both the IW Scholars Colloquium and the IW Scholars FAN can provide. I would encourage any current student or early career professional to consider submitting their research for the scholar colloquium and signing up for the Student Scholars FAN.”

Instructions for signing up for a FAN can be found at: https://irregularwarfarecenter.org/initiatives/functional-area-networks/ The Scholars Colloquium call for papers is available here: https://irregularwarfarecenter.org/scholars-colloquium/.