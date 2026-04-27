H2F Satellite Academy plays key role in implementing Army's H2F System

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Eric Johnson | RHINELAND ORDNANCE BARRACKS, Germany - U.S. Army Soldiers attend the U.S. Army Europe & Africa's Satellite Academy (H2FSA) on Rhine Ordinance Barracks (ROB) in Kaiserslautern, Germany. This academy started October 2025 and is run by three highly knowledgeable instructors which teaches all five H2F domains which enables them to serve as direct resources for their formation. see less | View Image Page

Kaiserslautern, Germany - Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) is the Army’s program to strengthen and build the whole Soldier. It does this by addressing five domains of human health instead of just one. The Army’s approach to fitness has changed over the years but hasn’t wavered on physical readiness for all service members. H2F will address the whole person. H2F was modeled after Special Forces and professional/collegiate athletics.

H2F takes a holistic approach to fitness that has five domains and each domain impacts the others. Education and resources are needed to maximize their performance both on and off the battlefield.

Here are the five domains of the H2F program.

Physical (training/fitness).

(training/fitness). Nutritional (dietary guidelines).

(dietary guidelines). Mental (resilience/behavioral health).

(resilience/behavioral health). Sleep (recovery).

(recovery). Spiritual(readiness).

U.S. Army Europe & Africa’s H2F satellite academy (H2FSA) on Rhine Ordinance Barracks (ROB) started with their first class October 2025. It is the only satellite academy in the world. The main academy is at Fort Jackson, South Carolina and was formerly the U.S. Army Physical Fitness School. The H2F Academy is there to train leaders in all five domains physical and non-physical domains to develop ready, mission capable warfighters.

"The key with H2F is trying to bring in those other elements of holistic health and fitness and operationalize it for the unit. H2F expands beyond physical fitness, which has always been a part of the Army's culture, and adds the other four pillars of holistic health and fitness: sleep, mental, spiritual, and nutrition,” said Brig. Gen. Andrew Cecil, Deputy Commanding General for Mobilization and Reserve Affairs USAREUR-AF. “So, H2F really empowers leaders because it gives them tools through their H2F integrators to help their Soldiers understand and incorporate all five pillars."

The culture of health and fitness within the Army to meet modern combat is being improved through the H2F program. It empowers Soldiers to take charge of their overall health, fitness and well-being which allows them to optimize their performance while also preventing injuries or disease.

The Army uses H2F in a variety of ways to help Soldiers. It helps reduce musculoskeletal injuries along with nutritional and dietary guidelines that help Soldiers maintain readiness.

“Soldiers leave with practical tools to train smarter, fuel properly, reduce injury risk, and sustain high performance—both in and out of uniform. They’ll walk away with knowledge they can immediately use in their unit.” Said Capt. Anna Smith, H2F Nutrition Program Director. Smith who is a recent graduate of the course added “A more resilient and educated force means fewer injuries, improved readiness, and better long-term health outcomes across the formation. It helps the unit stay in the fight with Soldiers who are physically and mentally prepared.”

Soldiers who are looking at interested in taking the course can get more information on the H2F program go to this website: [https://h2f.army.mil/