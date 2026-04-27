Marine Aircraft Group 12 shows support during Sexual Assault and Awareness Month

Photo By Lance Cpl. David Getz | U.S. Marines with Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, pose for a group photo, during a Sexual Assault Prevention and Response event at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, April 29, 2026. SAPR coordinators with MAG-12 hosted “International Denim Day” during Sexual Assault Awareness Month to encourage community members to raise awareness. International Denim Day is a protest created by Italian Parliament members following a SA case dismissal. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION, IWAKUNI, Japan – The month of April hosts multiple military events; Month of the Military Child, Mental Health Awareness, and Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention month. On April 16 spanning into the morning of April 17, Marine Aircraft Group 12 hosted the “You Are Not Alone” 24-Hour Walk to raise awareness during SAAP month. The event was held on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan.

The event kicked off with opening remarks from Marine Aircraft Group 12’s Commanding Officer, Col. William B. Millett III and Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni’s Commanding Officer, Col. Kenneth K. Rossman followed by the opening walk around the track. Many of the services that MCAS Iwakuni offered had a booth at the event advertising what resources are available for the military community and their families.

Joshua Gray III, MAG-12’s Sexual Assault Response Coordinator and the events co-host, was excited by the turnout and the number of participants and volunteers that attended. “All community stakeholder programs were present and represented at the YANA walk so it was like a one stop shop for support.”

Some of the resources and booths with volunteers included the Navy and Marine Corps Relief Society, Military Family Life Counseling, and the Exceptional Family Member Program. Three of the booths; Sexual Assault Prevention and Response, Red Cross, and the Substance Abuse Counseling Program were manned 24-7. Gray emphasized the importance of these programs and their booths being manned the full 24-hours of the event. “The YANA Walk is a physical and active representation of the 24/7 SAPR support line. The line is manned daily to support victims of sexual assault in their time of need and to assure them that ‘YOU ARE NOT ALONE.’ If someone calls the line and the case does not necessarily fall within the realm of sexual assault, we utilize the ‘No Wrong Door’ policy and gather their information to direct them to the appropriate program staff concerning their issue. We then initiate a warm handoff.”

Activities were integrated during the event to increase participation and full involvement from the community that resides and works on MCAS Iwakuni. The Iwakuni Spouses Club raised money and brought all the supplies that supported the Glow Stick Walk where families and people of all ages participated in a walk around the track donning glow sticks.

Hannah Allen, one of MAG-12’s Sexual Assault and Prevention Response Victims Advocate and co-host was proud by the support of the commanding officers and community. “The MAG-12 SAPR teams’ brought together hundreds of participants. The event kicked off with inspiring opening speeches from the MAG-12 and MCAS Iwakuni Commander, Colonel Millett III and Colonel Rossman, who led the inaugural walk together and set the tone for the day ahead.”

Allen wanted to stress the importance that this only happened with support of volunteers for the booths and activities that were spread throughout the entire 24-hour period. “Some highlights included a fire department water demonstration, lunchtime HITT sessions, a glow stick evening walk, late-night fitness classes and sunrise Yoga!”

She continued to say the event would not have been possible without the active duty service members who volunteered across various shops within the MAG and the civilian resource personnel, many of whom remained on-site throughout the entire 24-hour event.

“The return of this year’s YANA Walk served as a powerful reminder of the strength and healing that comes from standing together as a community. We look forward to continuing this important tradition and are excited to see even more participants in future events,” Allen concluded.

Not only did Sexual Assault Awareness month host the YANA Walk, but MAG-12 also hosted “Demin Day” in support of “International Denim Day” on April 29.

International Denim Day was created in support of a sexual assault case that occurred in Italy in 1992. An 18-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by her 45-year-old driving instructor. When she told her parents about the assault, charges were filed against the perpetrator leading to his arrest and was prosecuted to 34 months in prison. However, when he appealed his sentence and case went to the Italian Supreme Court and the conviction was overturned with the Chief Judge stating, “Because the Victim wore very, very tight jeans, she would have had to help him remove them, and by removing the jeans…the assault was consensual.”

The following day, female legislators of the Italian Parliament wore jeans to work as protest. This call to action started International Denim Day where people around the world showed support for the victims of sexual assault and protest misconceptions that surround sexual assault.

Along with MAG-12, other units on MCASI and other installations encouraged service members and civilian employees to wear denim in support of this important event and to wrap-up Sexual Assault Awareness Month in this meaningful show of support.