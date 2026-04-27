MWSS-174 validates combat readiness and allied integration during KMEP 26.1

Photo By Lance Cpl. Chandler Evans | U.S. service members with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 174, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, pose for a squadron photo on Kunsan Air Base, Jeollabuk-do, South Korea, April 5, 2026. MWSS-174 demonstrated distributed aviation ground support and logistics capabilities during a Marine Corps combat readiness evaluation in support of the Korean Marine Exchange Program 26.1 to enhance combat readiness and strengthen relationships with the Republic of Korea. see less | View Image Page

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Jeollabuk-do, South Korea — March 14 to April 19, 2026, Marine Wing Support Squadron 174, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force, validated its ability to project power and integrate with allied forces in the Indo-Pacific. The squadron achieved this milestone by completing a Marine Corps combat readiness evaluation during Korean Marine Exchange Program 26.1.

A formal assessment designed to test a unit's ability to perform its core mission-essential tasks in a simulated combat environment, the MCCRE evaluated the squadron's capacity to conduct distributed, minimal-signature aviation ground support operations, such as refueling and rearming aircraft. Executing these operations during KMEP 26.1 strengthened interoperability with Republic of Korea Marines, directly enhancing readiness throughout the region.

“Like the Gryphon on our patch, MWSS-174 enables operations in the air and on the ground,” said Maj. Kevin Kaiser, operations officer of MWSS-174. “We provide the 'teeth and talons' that keep the Wing in the fight.”

Integration with host-nation partners was a cornerstone of the training, particularly during forward arming and refueling point operations. Working alongside Republic of Korea Marines, the squadron established mobile sites to quickly refuel and rearm aircraft in austere environments. These operations were bolstered by intensive firefighting drills, where teams practiced coordinated responses to simulated aircraft mishaps and structural fires to ensure continuous airfield safety.

Alongside airfield operations, the squadron prioritized life-saving measures through a comprehensive mass casualty exercise. This high-pressure drill tested the Marines' and Sailors' ability to provide immediate medical triage and evacuation under simulated combat conditions, ensuring the unit can maintain personnel readiness during large-scale incidents.

Furthermore, the squadron demonstrated its technical engineering expertise through base recovery after attack and airfield damage repair protocols. These maneuvers involve rapidly patching, leveling, and clearing runways following a simulated strike to ensure flight operations can resume without delay. Complemented by airfield construction and survey assessments, these engineering feats proved the squadron’s ability to quickly transform damaged or undeveloped surfaces into viable landing zones.

Integrating airfield damage repair protocols across different military branches provided a subtle but critical validation of the unit's training. The ability to work seamlessly alongside Republic of Korea Marines and other United States military services ensures that aviation support remains uninterrupted.

"When the mission is on the line, we speak the same language as our fellow services to get the job done," said Kaiser. “With the successful completion of our MCCRE and KMEP 26.1, we have validated our ability to move forward, integrate with our allies, and provide 1st MAW and III MEF a lethal, expeditionary capability.”

While the evaluation was a success, the mindset of the squadron remains focused on future challenges.

“My guidance to the squadron is simple: Do not lose the edge. Stay disciplined in the basics. Continue to build cohesive teams, and remain mentally agile, ” said Lt. Col. John Fulton, commanding officer of MWSS-174. “The future fight will be dynamic, but if we maintain this level of warfighting professionalism and commitment, Marine Wing Support Squadron 174 will be ready.”

The successful completion of this evaluation marks a new chapter of readiness for MWSS-174. From the high-stakes pressure of mass casualty drills to the technical precision of airfield construction, the squadron validated its ability to extend the operational reach and endurance of MAG-24, 1st MAW, and joint expeditionary aviation operations.