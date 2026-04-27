Libby Dam Volunteer Spotlight: Barbara Grant

Photo By Nicole Celestine | Barbara Grant, a volunteer with Libby Dam, teaches a group of school-aged children about the USACE-owned and managed operating project. Grant's 'Volunteer Spotlight' coincides with National Volunteer Week, observed the third week of April. In 2025, Libby Dam was ranked No. 60 of 322 USACE-managed projects in the nation for volunteer contributions. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Nicole Celestine | Barbara Grant, a volunteer with Libby Dam, teaches a group of school-aged children...... read more read more

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Seattle District and Libby Dam are proud to spotlight volunteer Barbara Grant, in recognition of her dedicated service of helping visitors at the operating project since July 2022.

The recognition coincided with National Volunteer Week, observed annually in the third week of April, to celebrate the vital contributions of volunteers across the nation. This year, it was observed April 19-25. For USACE, the week is a key moment to engage communities and strengthen their volunteer base.

“People volunteer for a variety of reasons,” Libby Dam Park Ranger and Volunteer Coordinator Susan James said. “Some to keep busy, some to give back to their community or for the greater good, and some make a lifestyle of it. Barbara is of all the above.”

In 2025, Libby Dam ranked No. 60 of 322 USACE-managed projects in the nation for volunteer contributions. Specifically, the cadre of 28 volunteers contributed 3,741 hours of service, including staffing the Visitor Center, supporting visitor services, managing inventory and supporting the 50th Commemoration event in August 2025.

Originally from Vermont, Barbara first came to Libby Dam in Libby, Montana, on a family visit and quickly fell in love with the area. After a career as a dietician and diabetes health educator, and a 27-month stint with the Peace Corps in Albania, she was looking for meaningful ways to stay engaged. Her personal goal is simple and inspiring: To stay as active as possible, mentally and physically, for as long as possible.

Barbara is a high-energy volunteer who wears many hats in the Libby community and likes to keep busy. She substitute teaches for grades K–6, leads church youth groups and Sunday school classes at the Alternative School and serves as president of the Cabinet Peaks Hospital Auxiliary Board.

She promotes aluminum can recycling at Libby Dam Visitor Center, and through the Kootenai Valley Quilt Guild, creates and donates quilts for veterans and children. Despite her many commitments, she still finds time to volunteer at the Visitor Center, assisting with school groups, special events like Birds of Prey Day and serving as a core member of the summer recreation program.

Barbara specializes in explaining how the dam works and being a gracious host, helping escort visitors on tours, while pointing out the views, wildlife and answering questions. Stocking brochures and making sales in the Visitor Center, encouraging recycling and distributing Libby Dam brochures and special event flyers in the community complete her duties.

She loves working with school groups and is an essential part of Winter Tracks Field Day. “I could not run the cocoa and s’mores station without her,” fellow Libby Dam volunteer Keith Meyers said with a smile.

“Visitors to the Libby Dam Visitor Center are fortunate to connect with local volunteers like Barbara,” James said. “She’s an excellent advocate for Libby, Montana and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. She has a wealth of knowledge to share.”

And if you ask Barbara, she’ll say, “There’s lots to do in Libby. Come visit and find out more.”

For more information about the history of USACE’s Volunteer Program, click here.

For more information about volunteer opportunities in your area, click here or contact Park Ranger Susan James, Libby Dam, at 406-293-5577.

Libby Dam Visitor Center is located at 260 Souse Gulch Road, approximately 17 miles north of Libby, Montana. To visit, plan a tour or for more information, contact Park Ranger Susan James at 406-293-5577, and follow on https://www.facebook.com/LibbyDamMT/?ref=settings.