Air War College connects leader development to real-world decision-making

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. — Air University is preparing leaders to define problems early and align effort to outcomes across the joint force.



The enterprise connects education, research, doctrine and wargaming to operational challenges already being addressed in planning and execution environments. AtAir War College, the focus is on senior leader development and decision-making at the strategic level.



“I’ll often ask, ‘What’s the problem we’re trying to solve? What’s the decision we’re trying to make?’” said Brig. Gen. Jocelyn Schermerhorn, commander of the Air War College.



Schermerhorn said the question helps leaders frame challenges before taking action.



“The Air War College is designed to produce air-minded joint warfighters who can think critically,” she said. “You’ll understand how to integrate capabilities across joint all-domain operations to fight and win.”



The curriculum includes research task forces focused on operational challenges identified by senior leaders. These groups conduct graduate-level research and provide analysis and potential solutions.



“Those research task forces allow for graduate-level research on critical warfighting challenges,” Schermerhorn said. “Students often provide potential solutions directly to the senior leaders that are working through those challenges.”



One research effort examines deterrence in the Taiwan Strait. Students work with U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and Pacific Air Forces on planning considerations related to the region.



Directed professional studies are also part of the program. Schermerhorn said the effort prepares students to return to their organizations ready to contribute within their functional or regional areas.



“This will also help us develop those relationships with regional commanders so that we can better support getting after those hard problems for the joint force in AY27 and beyond,” she said.



The student body includes members from all military services, federal agencies and partner nations.



“Our student body represents all of the military services, as well as civilians from a large number of federal agencies and about 45 international students,” Schermerhorn said.



Seminar discussions are used to examine challenges from multiple perspectives. Wargaming is used to test those ideas in a structured environment.



“Wargaming is really where the rubber meets the road,” Schermerhorn said. “You put it to the test, and maybe it doesn’t work like you expected.”



She said the process allows students to assess assumptions and consider alternative approaches based on input from other services, agencies and partner nations.



“The joint force only works when people understand how to integrate those capabilities across all domains,” Schermerhorn said.



Schermerhorn said defining the problem is a necessary step before applying effort.



“At the end of the day, war doesn’t care about how hard you’re fighting,” she said. “It’s the outcomes that matter. And winning is everything.”



She said effort must be aligned to a clear objective.



“If you don’t know the problem you’re trying to solve, then you just keep working really hard,” she said. “Hard work is great, but your outcome is what matters.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2026 Date Posted: 05.04.2026 17:00 Story ID: 564341 Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US Web Views: 18 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air War College connects leader development to real-world decision-making, by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.