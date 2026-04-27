Contracting for Greatness: ACC Revives Awards Tradition

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. — Army Contracting Command is revitalizing its tradition of excellence with the long-overdue announcement of the Fiscal Year 2024 Annual Awards Program winners. Following a meticulous review of 155 nominations, the command is picking up where it left off, honoring the elite professionals who drove the global contracting mission forward. "Fiscal year 2024 was another one for the record books and I could not be prouder of the command," said Maj. Gen. Douglas Lowrey, ACC commanding general. "Please join me in congratulating the winners." The honors highlight significant strides in modernization and mission success. The Nitroguanidine Team (ACC-RI) and Monica Escalante (ACC-ORL) earned recognition for innovation, while Angela Quinn (ACC-RI) was named Acquisition Change Advocate. Mission support excellence was spearheaded by the IT Technical Team (ACC-DTA), the G1 HR Team (ACC-RSA), the Business Operations Infrastructure Branch (ACC-RI), and RSA G1 HR (ACC-RSA). Specialized impacts were noted for John Jacobsen (ACC-RI) in direct sales, Maria Wells (ACC-APG) for the Ability One Award, and Sherri Henderson (ACC-DTA) for contract administration. Individual and team accolades were earned by: ACC-Rock Island: Lt. Col. Michael Imdieke, Ashley Smith, Sarah Sims, Angela Quinn, John Jacobsen, Elizabeth Glenn, Amanada Smith, Sharon Valle, Jacob Phillips, Laura Spencer, and the Nitroguanidine and Business Operations Infrastructure teams. ACC-Redstone Arsenal: Samuel Rockhold, Karen Thomas, Maj. Michael Gerbasi, and the G1 Human Resources and RSA G1 HR teams. ACC-New Jersey: James Giacchina, Lauren Tagliente, Timothy Cassidy, Karyn Bohli, and Cameron Sacco. ACC-Detroit Arsenal: Lisa Combi, Joseph Valentin Rosa, Kaitlyn Walter, Sherri Henderson, and the IT Technical and CIS Management teams. ACC-Aberdeen Proving Ground: Nadia Firestone, Lisa Campbell, Maria Wells, and the Research Triangle Park and Property Administration teams. Mission and Installation Contracting Command: Capt. Jun Im and the Full Food Service Team. 419th Contracting Support Brigade: Sgt. 1st Class Jason Simmons. 411th Contracting Support Brigade: The 411th Quality Assurance Team. ACC-Orlando: Monica Escalante and Thomas Bunch. Headquarters ACC: Larry Addington and Tiffany Eason. The command is already shifting focus to the fiscal year 2025 awards, remaining steadfast in its commitment to recognizing the outstanding achievements of its workforce.