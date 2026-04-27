Gunfighter Forge returns to Fort Knox

Photo By Eric Pilgrim | Competitors at the last full day of Gunfighter Forge competition April 30, 2026, take on four separate challenges to test their skills in combat mode. see less
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FORT KNOX, Ky.-- MembersoftheU.S.ArmyReserves104thTrainingDivisioncoordinatedtheranges,plansandlogisticsneededforthe2026seven-daycompetition known as Gunfighter Forgethatranhere fromApril25toMay1.
Thiswasthesecondyearof competition,with35+competitors taking up the challenge–upfrom25 the firstyear.
Thecommandinggeneralof104thTrainingDiv.,Brig.Gen.VanceKuhner,stoppedby on Day1topaytheteamavisitandsaidhewantstoseenextyear'scompetitionexpandto55ormorecompetitorsfromacrossallbranchesoftheDepartmentofWar.
Planners said they designed the ranges and tests to also work as a test of combat skills.