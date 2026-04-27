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    Gunfighter Forge returns to Fort Knox

    Gunfighter Forge returns to Fort Knox

    Photo By Eric Pilgrim | Competitors at the last full day of Gunfighter Forge competition April 30, 2026, take...... read more read more

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2026

    Story by Eric Pilgrim 

    Fort Knox

    FORT KNOX, Ky.-- MembersoftheU.S.ArmyReserves104thTrainingDivisioncoordinatedtheranges,plansandlogisticsneededforthe2026seven-daycompetition known as Gunfighter Forgethatranhere fromApril25toMay1.

    Thiswasthesecondyearof competition,with35+competitors taking up the challenge–upfrom25 the firstyear.

    Thecommandinggeneralof104thTrainingDiv.,Brig.Gen.VanceKuhner,stoppedby on Day1topaytheteamavisitandsaidhewantstoseenextyear'scompetitionexpandto55ormorecompetitorsfromacrossallbranchesoftheDepartmentofWar.

    Planners said they designed the ranges and tests to also work as a test of combat skills.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 15:35
    Story ID: 564330
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gunfighter Forge returns to Fort Knox, by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Gunfighter Forge returns to Fort Knox
    Gunfighter Forge returns to Fort Knox
    Gunfighter Forge returns to Fort Knox
    Gunfighter Forge returns to Fort Knox
    Gunfighter Forge returns to Fort Knox
    Gunfighter Forge returns to Fort Knox
    Gunfighter Forge returns to Fort Knox

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    TAGS

    Fort Knox, Kentucky, Gunfighter Forge, gun competition, combat skills, 104th Training Division

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