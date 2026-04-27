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    Coast Guard Great Lakes District set to use autonomous sail drones

    U.S., UK Navies Conduct Unmanned Exercise in Arabian Gulf

    Photo By Chief Petty Officer Roland Franklin | (221007-N-NS602-1032) ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 7, 2022) A Saildrone Explorer unmanned...... read more read more

    CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2026

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Lauofo 

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes

    May 4, 2026 Great Lakes District Public Affairs 216-902-6020/D9PublicAffairs@uscg.mil

    CLEVELAND — Leveraging a contract awarded by the U.S. Coast Guard to enhance maritime domain awareness, the Great Lakes District will deploy autonomous drones to support Coast Guard missions on the Great Lakes this summer from May to October, 2026. These are wind- and solar-powered vessels that will help the Coast Guard monitor the Great Lakes, gather critical weather data for emergency response planning, track illicit activity, and keep our maritime borders safe.

    The autonomous vessels are highly visible, equipped with radar, cameras and collision-avoidance artificial intelligence, and monitored 24/7 by human operators who can take manual control if needed. Sail drones are equipped with sensors that are strictly focused on maritime domain awareness, providing critical information on vessel activities, including vessels in distress or conducting illegal operations.

    In short, these autonomous systems augment the essential needs of our fully qualified Coast Guard crews operating on the Great Lakes.

    For more information, contact Great Lakes District Public Affairs at 216-902-6020, or via email at D9PublicAffairs@uscg.mil.

    -USCG-

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 14:55
    Story ID: 564327
    Location: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 57
    Downloads: 0

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    U.S., UK Navies Conduct Unmanned Exercise in Arabian Gulf

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