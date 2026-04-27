911th AW honors Lt. Col. Frank Mercurio at retirement

Photo By Tech. Sgt. James Fritz | Lt. Col. Frank Mercurio, right, Logistics Readiness Squadron commander, accepts his retirement plaque from Col. Sherard Dorroh, 911th Mission Support Group commander, during his retirement ceremony at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, May 2, 2026. Mercurio’s retirement marks the culmination of more than three decades of service both in active-duty Air Force and Air Force Reserve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Fritz) see less | View Image Page

PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, Pa. — Lt. Col. Frank Mercurio, 911th Logistics Readiness Squadron commander, retired from the 911th Airlift Wing at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, May 2, 2026, concluding a career spanning more than three decades of military service.

Friends, family and fellow Airmen gathered to honor Mercurio’s career and recognize his contributions to the wing.

Mercurio served on active duty from 1986 to 1990 as an inventory management specialist before transitioning to the Air Force Reserve in 1998. He was commissioned in 2003 after graduating from the Academy of Military Science at McGhee-Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee.

Throughout his career, Mercurio led logistical operations supporting global airlift missions and base sustainment. As commander of the 911th LRS, he oversaw programs including fuels, supply and vehicle management, ensuring the wing remained mission ready.

Mercurio deployed six times in support of overseas contingency operations, including Operations Inherent Resolve, Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom and Midnight Hammer.

During the ceremony, Mercurio accepted a retirement plaque and an American flag, symbolizing his faithful and honorable service. He also presented flowers to his wife, Jessica, in recognition of her support throughout his military career.

As he departs military service, Mercurio leaves behind a legacy of leadership, mentorship and dedication to mission readiness among the Steel Airmen of the 911th Airlift Wing.