NRCS works with Arkansas partner to restore riverbanks and improve water quality

Photo By Jessica Roles | A portion of the West Fork River watershed sits repaired after work done by the...... read more read more Photo By Jessica Roles | A portion of the West Fork River watershed sits repaired after work done by the Watershed Conservation Resource Center, Sept. 11, 2025, in West Fork, Ark. The river is part of a larger project being worked on by the Arkansas Natural Resources Conservation Service and the WCRC to restore the banks and riverbeds with green engineering. (USDA NRCS photo by Jessica Roles) see less | View Image Page

Arkansas, known as the Natural State, offers a treasure trove of rivers, lakes, forests, and more to delight outdoor enthusiasts. From camping to boating, locals and visitors alike can immerse themselves in a day brimming with adventure and natural beauty. At the Arkansas Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), the mission extends beyond enjoyment; it focuses on protecting watersheds and addressing any issues that may arise to ensure these water bodies remain pristine.



In a notable partnership, the NRCS collaborated with the Watershed Conservation Resource Center (WCRC) based in Fayetteville, Arkansas, to achieve this goal. Their joint effort centered on the West Fork White River (WFWR) restoration project, an initiative under the NRCS Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP). The restoration project was financed through PL-566 funds and encompassed several key elements, such as re-establishing channel stability, implementing toe-wood structures to fortify the bank, and reintroducing native plant species to the area.



Through this collaboration, the NRCS aimed to not just reinforce a streambank but revitalize an entire system. Stephen Smedley, the Arkansas NRCS State Conservation Engineer, emphasized the holistic approach, stating, “When engineering works with nature, the results are resilient, regenerative, and quite beautiful.”



The toe-wood structures, combining tree roots and trunks with coconut husk, serve a dual purpose. They prevent erosion of the bank toe while creating a complex aquatic habitat for fish and other wildlife. Additionally, meticulously placed rock structures help maintain channel grade and deflect high-velocity flood currents away from vulnerable riverbanks.



Construction on the project commenced in early 2023 and spanned more than a mile of river restoration. The extensive work took a total of 10 months to complete, transforming the riverbanks into resilient, thriving ecosystems. The project does not only safeguard the environment but also enhances the beauty and usability of the area for future generations.



The NRCS and WCRC's combined expertise and dedication have yielded impressive results, showcasing what can be achieved when engineering and nature collaborate harmoniously. Their efforts ensure that Arkansas's waterways can continue to be a source of enjoyment, inspiration, and sustenance for all.



The success of the WFWR restoration project serves as a testament to the power of partnerships in conservation efforts. By working together, the NRCS and WCRC not only restored a vital waterway but also showcased the viability of green engineering in Arkansas streams. The restored riverbanks now stand as a beacon of hope and a model for similar projects across the country.



As Arkansas continues to cherish its natural resources, the NRCS remains committed to its mission of watershed protection and restoration. Through ongoing partnerships and innovative solutions, the agency strives to preserve the state's natural beauty and ensure that its waters remain clean and vibrant for generations to come.



The WFWR restoration project is more than just a successful engineering feat; it is a celebration of nature’s resilience and the power of collaboration. The NRCS and WCRC have shown that by working together, we can create sustainable and beautiful environments that benefit both people and wildlife.